Last night it became known about the unfortunate accident that occurred on the set of Rust, the new movie starring Alec Baldwin. The actor was supposed to operate a prop firearm, but he shot himself and the director of the film, Joel Souza, and the director of photography were injured. Halyna hutchins; the latter was taken by helicopter to a hospital but died before landing.

The tragedy inevitably brought to the memory of many the memory of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, who died in a similar accident while filming The Raven – 82%. On that occasion, real cartridges were used to which the gunpowder was removed to generate the shooting effect, but by mistake the manipulated cartridges were mixed with others that were not, resulting in a fatal accident for the actor, who only had 28 years.

The scene where Lee’s tragedy occurred showed the protagonist, Eric Draven, entering through a door, and there he was shot in the abdomen that would kill him. Although he underwent emergency surgery, the bullet had damaged vital organs and had remained on the side of the spine. Brandon lee died on March 31, 1993, and footage of the fatal shot was used as evidence, but later destroyed by director Alex Proyas.

As expected, being a public figure, his death sparked rumors and conspiracy theories, but the official version is that it was a fatal accident caused by a firearm. Having survived, after The RavenLee was going to appear in the sequels, as well as other projects for which he had already signed contracts. The Raven it did have a sequel, The Crow: City of Angels – 12%, and it starred Vincent Perez.

Even though Brandon was taking his first steps in Hollywood, being the son of Bruce Lee it caused him to grab the attention of many, and it was unfortunate how his life ended. In the case of Rust, CNN reported that Alec baldwin He was devastated and in the midst of tears he declared about the event to the authorities. The director of photography Halyna hutchins he was only 42 years old, while the director Joel souzaThe 48-year-old was luckier and was hospitalized at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. According to actress Frances Fisher, the filmmaker has already left the hospital, as he made it known on Twitter in response to a post by Patricia Arquette:

My heart goes out to the Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated.

Director Joel Souza told me that he has already left the hospital.

Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital. – Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

Through social media, and due to the tragic accident that took place on the set of Rust, Brandon Lee fans recalled the fateful day that the rising star saw his career cut short forever. The actor’s family also made a comment about it on Brandon Lee’s Twitter account:

Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and to Joel Souza and everyone involved in the “Rust” incident. No one should ever die with a firearm on a movie set. Point.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 – Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Here are some of the tweets that made Brandon Lee trending again:

What happened today with Alec Baldwin, makes us remember Brandon Lee. How sad pic.twitter.com/QjpYw6t46R – Leͥgeͣnd  (@venceslav) October 22, 2021

Director Joel Souza is injured, and an investigation is now underway to find out what happened. I don’t know how it continues after something like that.

The Brandon Lee case was historic, and this news reopens this discussion about prop guns and their risks. – Lucas Baini | Camera in Hand (@Lbaini) October 22, 2021

What just happened to Alec Baldwin is the tip of the iceberg of film tragedies. A similar case that will always haunt us is that of Brandon Lee, who died from the firing of a gun to which someone mysteriously changed the bullets for real ones. pic.twitter.com/XXW55rUbkt -:. 𝑹𝒂𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒌🕯️ (@Radark__) October 22, 2021

I know you’ve all said it, but this Alec Baldwin thing is like the accident that took Brandon Lee’s life when he was filming The Raven. RIP Halyna Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/4UZ6QwmQ4X – 🎃 Spooky Acor Season 🎃 (@ Acor1597) October 22, 2021

I’m seeing a lot of fun with the Alec Baldiwn arms accident, remembering the Brandon Lee case. So, I open a thread of how firearms work in filming and the tremendous care and respect that must be had when working with them. pic.twitter.com/1MQ6Iia5NX – Sergio Sr. Rubio (@SergioSrRubio) October 22, 2021

Because of what happened with Alec Baldwin I started to tell my boyfriend about Brandon Lee like this pic.twitter.com/jUGuSvUZ2N – celeste ✨ (@celezita_) October 22, 2021

😱

Impossible not to remember what happened to Brandon Lee when they filmed The Raven in ’93. What a mess https://t.co/cDaNkV1fok – Astrid Elena (@AloysiusLeopold) October 22, 2021

Many do not know, but my generation, we already dressed like the crow (Brandon Lee) in high school. And not like narquillos. pic.twitter.com/RhugGKkG5m – Leͥgeͣnd  (@venceslav) October 22, 2021

Apparently Alex Baldwin has accidentally killed the cinematographer of his last film with a loaded firing gun. Poor Alec, damn, what a tough picture. How could that have happened? It reminds me of what happened to the Raven and Brandon Lee … https://t.co/HTM7hGdjgq – Maestro_Ciego (@Maestro_Ciego) October 22, 2021

Rust is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles. Due to the death of Halyna Hutchins and the injury of the director, production has been stopped indefinitely. Will it be finished as it happened with El Cuervo and dedicated in honor of the deceased or will it be canceled?