Last Friday, December 10, the World MMA Awards, from Fighters Only magazine, took place.
The event was held at the Worre Studios in Las Vegas. There, trophies were distributed for the elite of MMA during the period between July 2020 and July 2021. The winners were chosen by public vote.
Mexican Brandon Moreno was the big winner of the evening, winning three of the four awards for which he had been nominated. The UFC flyweight champion took home the Revelation of the Year, Fight of the Year and Fighting Spirit (Perseverance) trophies. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took the fighter of the year award.
Here we leave you the complete list of nominees and winners.
Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year
Kamaru Usman – (Winner)
Brandon Moreno
Yaroslav amosov
Charles Oliveira
Jan Blachowicz
Fighter of the Year
Mackenzie dern
Kayla harrison
Valentina shevchenko
Rose Namajunas – (Winner)
Manon fiorot
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
Khamzat Chimaev
Jirí Prochazka
Brandon Moreno – (Winner)
Yaroslav amosov
Kevin Holland
International Fighter of the Year
Vadim nemkov
Israel Adesanya – (Winner)
Yaroslav amosov
Robert Whittaker
Jan Blachowicz
Fight of the Year
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256 – (Winner)
Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN + 47
Knockout of the Year
Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – Kick – UFC on ESPN + 37 – (Winner)
Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Punch – UFC 261
Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – Flying Knee – UFC on ESPN + 42
Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – Fist – UFC 262
Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – Flying Kick – KSW 55
Submission of the Year
AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Crank – Bellator 253
Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Arm Bar – UFC 264
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Flying Triangle – UFC on ESPN + 41
Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254 (Winner)
Return of the Year
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
Thanh Le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix
Sean Strickland (Career)
Rose Namajunas (Career)
Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262 – (Winner)
Surprise of the Year
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1 – (Winner)
Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15
Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 # 1
Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4
Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Eric Nicksick
Henri hooft
Mike brown
Trevor Wittman – (Winner)
Jason parillo
Trainer of the Year
Phil Daru – (Winner)
Sam calavitta
Jordan sullivan
Chase Cichos
Bo sandoval
Gym of the Year
American Top Team – (Winner)
City kickboxing
Elevation Fight Team
RVCA
Sanford MMA
Referee of the Year
Herb Dean – (Winner)
Dan miragliotta
Mark smith
Jason herzog
Marc goddard
Octagon Girl of the Year
Arianny Celeste
Luciana Andrade
Brookliyn wren
Brittney Palmer – (Winner)
Kasia motloch kejsi
Leader of the Year
Dana White
Ed soares
Mohammed shahid
Densign White
Scott coker
Best Promoter of the Year
Bellator MMA
LFA
Brave combat federation
UAE Warriors
UFC – (Winner)
Personality of the Year
Jon anik
Daniel Cormier – (Winner)
Joe rogan
Laura sanko
Chael sonnen
Analyst of the Year
Robin black
Michael bisping
Paul felder
Dan hardy
John mccarthy
Best MMA Programming
Morning Kombat – (Winner)
Dana White’s Contender Series
DC & Helwani
JRE MMA Show
UFC Embedded
MMA Media of the Year
The Mac Life
BT Sport
ESPN MMA – (Winner)
MMA Fighting
MMA Junkie
MMA Journalist of the Year
John morgan
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Brett okamoto
Ariel Helwani – (Winner)
Oscar willis
Fighting Spirit of the Year
Khabib Nurmagomedov (Compassion vs. Justin Gaethje – transitioned from an arm bar to a triangle so as not to worry Justin Gaethje’s parents)
Terrance McKinney (Recovery – for overcoming nearly dying from his drug addiction to receiving the UFC flame and winning his debut)
Brandon Moreno (Perseverance – from being cut by the UFC, to coming back and becoming the first Mexican UFC champion) – (Winner)
Dustin Poirier (Charity – ongoing efforts with The Good Fight Foundation supporting the Louisiana community)
Dana White (Leadership – when all sports were suspended due to Covid-19, against all odds, Dana White made Fight Island a reality)
Life Achievement Award
Matt Hughes