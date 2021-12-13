Last Friday, December 10, the World MMA Awards, from Fighters Only magazine, took place.

The event was held at the Worre Studios in Las Vegas. There, trophies were distributed for the elite of MMA during the period between July 2020 and July 2021. The winners were chosen by public vote.

Mexican Brandon Moreno was the big winner of the evening, winning three of the four awards for which he had been nominated. The UFC flyweight champion took home the Revelation of the Year, Fight of the Year and Fighting Spirit (Perseverance) trophies. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took the fighter of the year award.

Here we leave you the complete list of nominees and winners.

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year

Kamaru Usman – (Winner)

Brandon Moreno

Yaroslav amosov

Charles Oliveira

Jan Blachowicz

Fighter of the Year

Mackenzie dern

Kayla harrison

Valentina shevchenko

Rose Namajunas – (Winner)

Manon fiorot

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Khamzat Chimaev

Jirí Prochazka

Brandon Moreno – (Winner)

Yaroslav amosov

Kevin Holland

International Fighter of the Year

Vadim nemkov

Israel Adesanya – (Winner)

Yaroslav amosov

Robert Whittaker

Jan Blachowicz

Fight of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256 – (Winner)

Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN + 47

Knockout of the Year

Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – Kick – UFC on ESPN + 37 – (Winner)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Punch – UFC 261

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – Flying Knee – UFC on ESPN + 42

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – Fist – UFC 262

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – Flying Kick – KSW 55

Submission of the Year

AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Crank – Bellator 253

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Arm Bar – UFC 264

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Flying Triangle – UFC on ESPN + 41

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254 (Winner)

Return of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Thanh Le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix

Sean Strickland (Career)

Rose Namajunas (Career)

Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262 – (Winner)

Surprise of the Year

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1 – (Winner)

Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15

Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 # 1

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

Eric Nicksick

Henri hooft

Mike brown

Trevor Wittman – (Winner)

Jason parillo

Trainer of the Year

Phil Daru – (Winner)

Sam calavitta

Jordan sullivan

Chase Cichos

Bo sandoval

Gym of the Year

American Top Team – (Winner)

City kickboxing

Elevation Fight Team

RVCA

Sanford MMA

Referee of the Year

Herb Dean – (Winner)

Dan miragliotta

Mark smith

Jason herzog

Marc goddard

Octagon Girl of the Year

Arianny Celeste

Luciana Andrade

Brookliyn wren

Brittney Palmer – (Winner)

Kasia motloch kejsi

Leader of the Year

Dana White

Ed soares

Mohammed shahid

Densign White

Scott coker

Best Promoter of the Year

Bellator MMA

LFA

Brave combat federation

UAE Warriors

UFC – (Winner)

Personality of the Year

Jon anik

Daniel Cormier – (Winner)

Joe rogan

Laura sanko

Chael sonnen

Analyst of the Year

Robin black

Michael bisping

Paul felder

Dan hardy

John mccarthy

Best MMA Programming

Morning Kombat – (Winner)

Dana White’s Contender Series

DC & Helwani

JRE MMA Show

UFC Embedded

MMA Media of the Year

The Mac Life

BT Sport

ESPN MMA – (Winner)

MMA Fighting

MMA Junkie

MMA Journalist of the Year

John morgan

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Brett okamoto

Ariel Helwani – (Winner)

Oscar willis

Fighting Spirit of the Year

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Compassion vs. Justin Gaethje – transitioned from an arm bar to a triangle so as not to worry Justin Gaethje’s parents)

Terrance McKinney (Recovery – for overcoming nearly dying from his drug addiction to receiving the UFC flame and winning his debut)

Brandon Moreno (Perseverance – from being cut by the UFC, to coming back and becoming the first Mexican UFC champion) – (Winner)

Dustin Poirier (Charity – ongoing efforts with The Good Fight Foundation supporting the Louisiana community)

Dana White (Leadership – when all sports were suspended due to Covid-19, against all odds, Dana White made Fight Island a reality)

Life Achievement Award

Matt Hughes

