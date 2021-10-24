Halfway between a manual razor and an electric razor.

Braun expands its line of grooming with the launch of the Braun Series X. It is a hybrid trimming device that allows the recreation of any style. This new razor can be used for trimming, shaping and shaving the beard and body. In addition, it is 100% waterproof. Thanks to its technology and its non-slip rubber handle, it can be used both dry and wet, with gel, foam, in the sink or in the shower.

Cut out

It has a bi-directional comb that allows trimming in any direction easily, quickly, efficiently and precisely, without compromising results. In addition, thanks to its four attachable combs, you can choose the desired length, from 1 to 5 mm.

Profiles

Thanks to its pivoting Flex head, the X Series fluidly adapts to hand movements and the contours of the face, making it easy to master edges and contours regardless of skill level.

Shave

The four powerful cutting elements of the 4D foil (which carry out 450 movements per second), offer a nice and close shave.

Body waxing

Braun Series X can not only be used with the beard, but has been designed to offer safe body hair removal, providing comfort and a softer feel on the skin. It is perfectly useful for shaving sensitive areas thanks to the SkinGuard body comb. In addition, the design of its foils protects the skin and effectively reduces contact, for a precise and effective shave, but gentle on the skin.

Choices

The new Braun Series X is currently made up of two sales versions / kits: XT5200, which comes with four facial combs, two body combs and a travel case; and XT5100, with four facial and one body comb.

From 69 euros

es.braun.com

Gadget opines

We have had the opportunity to test what Braun calls a “tool” for personal aesthetic care. By form and mode of use, it is effectively halfway between a manual razor (disposable or with interchangeable blades) and an electric razor, with the added quality that, in this case, it also works for body hair. Its operation is fully effective in all its possibilities, with a smooth gliding over the skin without generating redness and with an excellent cutting capacity. If you are a complete and daily shaver of your beard and it grows at high speed, the Braun Series X does not seem like a suitable option for you because it does not achieve a close similar to that of a manual razor or advanced electric razor; By mid-afternoon, you may start to ‘scrape’. On the contrary, if you show a beard and you like to keep it well groomed, yes, this Braun is a comfortable and efficient ‘tool’, in any of its cutting lengths. In its profiling facet, it also fulfills perfectly. As for body hair, the same can be said: it is flush with the skin so the results are not comparable to wax strips, rather, they are similar to those of a waxing with cream. For the rest, it is very well built (it transmits robustness) and other virtues are its ‘compatibility’ with gels and that it can be used in the wet. According to our tests, it has an autonomy of about 45 minutes of use.