The stage is set for the New Years Eve extravaganza of BRAVE Combat Federation and his first adventure on Serbian soil this weekend, since the 18 protagonists scheduled to compete on the card made weight during the official weigh-ins this Friday, December 17.

The Belexpo Center of Belgrade, Serbia, will host the long-awaited BRAVE CF 56 on Saturday, December 18, and is headlined by a pivotal lightweight match between the Filipino mixed martial arts star. Rolando “The Incredible” Dy and the local favorite Slobodan Maksimovic.

All eyes were on Dy, who literally had to go through the eye of a needle to obtain a visa for his confrontation against Maksimovic tomorrow night.

Dy was originally scheduled to fly from Manila, Philippines, last Monday, December 13, but he had to postpone his flight since his trip to Indonesia, where Serbia has a diplomatic office, it would require you to self-quarantine for 10 days.

The officers of BRAVE CF They did their best to find the safest and ideal way for you to Dy will arrive in time for their fight.

Instead, the reservation was changed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he was finally able to get a Serbian visa in less than 24 hours.

Dy, who finally set foot in Belgrade Thursday, December 16, he effortlessly met the lightweight division’s untitled weight limit by tipping the scales at 70.6 KG.

Like the outstanding Filipino, his opponent Maksimovic He also had no difficulty making the weight, reaching 70.7 KG.

Dy, the award winner BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year 2020, he desperately needs an impressive performance to maintain his status in the stacked weight class spearheaded by the new kingpin Ahmed “The Butcher” Amir.

Meanwhile, Maksimovic He is eager to keep rolling and to make a great first impression on the world stage.

BRAVE CF 56 will be broadcast live and free on BRAVE CF TV.

Official weigh-in results:

Light weight: Rolando Dy (70.6 KG) vs. Slobodan Maksimovic (70.7 KG)

Medium weight: Mikhail Allakhverdian (83.8 KG) vs. Miro Jurkovic (84.3 KG)

Superlight: Ahmed Labban (75.3 KG) vs. Nemanja Kovac (75.3 KG)

Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs (61.7 KG) vs. Borislav Nikolic (61.6 KG)

Light heavyweight: Zvonimir Kralj (93.3 KG) vs. Jakob Nedoh (93.3 KG)

Super welterweight: Tomek Langowski (79.8 KG) vs. Young Marjanovic (79.8 KG)

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (66.1 KG) vs. Nejc Preloznik (66 KG)

Agreed weight (77 KG): Nikolay Nikolov (76.8 KG) vs Milos Cvetkovic (77 KG)

Bantamweight: Ahmet Simsek (61.7 KG) vs. Miljan Zdravkovic (61.3 KG)

BRAVE CF 56

When: Dec. 18

Where: Belgrade, Serbia

Start time: 6.30 PM Serbian time (GMT + 1)

How to see: bravecftv.com (live and free worldwide), Okko Sport (Russia), Looksport + (Romania), Fighting.de (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), O2 (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Arena Sports (Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia), Fight Network (UK, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, Montenegro, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Israel, the Caribbean, USA and Canada), Bahrain TV (Bahrain )

