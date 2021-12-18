The stage is set for the BRAVE Combat Federation’s end-of-year extravaganza and its first adventure on Serbian soil this weekend, as the 18 protagonists scheduled to compete on the card made weight during the official weigh-ins this Friday, December 17.

Belexpocenter in Belgrade, Serbia, will host the highly anticipated BRAVE CF 56 on Saturday, December 18, and is headlined by a pivotal lightweight match between Filipino mixed martial arts star Rolando “The Incredible” Dy and local favorite. Slobodan Maksimovic.

All eyes were on Dy, who literally had to go through the eye of a needle to obtain a visa for his match against Maksimovic tomorrow night.

Dy was originally scheduled to fly from Manila, Philippines, on Monday, December 13, but had to postpone his flight as his trip to Indonesia, where Serbia has a diplomatic office, would require him to self-quarantine for 10 days.

The BRAVE CF officials did their best to find the safest and most ideal way for Dy to arrive on time for his fight.

Instead, his reservation was changed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he was finally able to obtain a Serbian visa in less than 24 hours.

Dy, who finally set foot in Belgrade on Thursday, December 16, effortlessly met the lightweight division’s non-title weight limit by tipping the scales at 70.6 KG.

Like the Filipino standout, his opponent Maksimovic also had no difficulty making the weight, coming in at 70.7KG.

Dy, the 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year award winner, desperately needs an impressive performance to maintain his status in the stacked weight class spearheaded by new kingpin Ahmed “The Butcher” Amir.

Meanwhile, Maksimovic is eager to keep rolling and make a great first impression on the world stage.

BRAVE CF 56 will be broadcast live and free on BRAVE CF TV.

Official weigh-in results:

Lightweight: Rolando Dy (70.6KG) vs. Slobodan Maksimovic (70.7KG)

Middleweight: Mikhail Allakhverdian (83.8 KG) vs. Miro Jurkovic (84.3 KG)

Superlight: Ahmed Labban (75.3KG) vs. Nemanja Kovac (75.3KG)

Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs (61.7KG) vs. Borislav Nikolic (61.6KG)

Light Heavyweight: Zvonimir Kralj (93.3 KG) vs. Jakob Nedoh (93.3 KG)

Super welterweight: Tomek Langowski (79.8 KG) vs. Young Marjanovic (79.8 KG)

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (66.1 KG) vs. Nejc Preloznik (66 KG)

Contract weight (77 KG): Nikolay Nikolov (76.8 KG) vs Milos Cvetkovic (77 KG)

Bantamweight: Ahmet Simsek (61.7KG) vs. Miljan Zdravkovic (61.3KG)

BRAVE CF 56

When: December 18

Where: Belgrade, Serbia

Start time: 6.30 PM Serbian time (GMT + 1)

How to watch: bravecftv.com (live and free worldwide), Okko Sport (Russia), Looksport + (Romania), Fighting.de (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), O2 (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Arena Sports (Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia), Fight Network (UK, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, Montenegro, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Israel, the Caribbean, USA and Canada), Bahrain TV (Bahrain)