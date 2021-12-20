BRAVE Combat Federation held its last card of 2021 this Saturday (December 18), in Belgrade, Serbia. In nine fights, BRAVE CF 56 delivered memorable moments, including great finishes and a handful of upsets.

At the main event of the night, Rolando Dy managed to deny most attempts to shoot down Slobodan maksimovic, which were his main concerns in advance. But the hometown hero proved he still had a few tricks up his sleeve and ended up being a top striker.

This was especially true in rounds two and three, when “Limp” He rocked the Filipino star and set his pace with vicious combinations. At the end of 15 minutes, Maksimovic scored the biggest win of his professional career by unanimous decision. (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28).

At the main event of the night, Mikhail Allakhverdian, who was called up with just over a week to replace the former middleweight title challenger Chad hanekom, brought out one of the biggest surprises of the night, if not the biggest.

Proving that he has been in phenomenal shape and ready for an opportunity like this, Allakhverdian did not give any chance to Miro Jurkovic and put on a commanding performance worthy of a triple 30-27.

In the rematch of one of the best matches of BRAVE CF from 2021, Ahmed labban was victorious once again against Nemanja Kovac. This time, however, «The Shadow » He left no room for debate and stopped Kovac with a beautiful ninja choke in the second round.

Two rising stars stood out during the preliminaries in Serbia. Abdullah Al-Qahtani from Saudi Arabia improved his record to 4-0 with a third round knockout against Nejc preloznik and the bulgarian Nikolay Nikolov subjected to Milos Cvetkovic in his promotional debut, also moving to a perfect 4-0 professional record.

See below all the results of the BRAVE CF 56:

Light weight: Slobodan Maksimovic def. Rolando Dy by unanimous decision

Middleweight: Mikhail Allakhverdian def. Miro Jurkovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Superlight: Ahmed Labban def. Nemanja Kovac through RD 2 presentation

Bantamweight: Borislav Nikolic def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light heavyweight: Jakob Nedoh def. Zvonimir Kralj via RD1 KO

Super welterweight: Jovan Marjanovic def. Tomek Langowski via RD1 TKO

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Nejc Preloznik via RD3 TKO

Agreed weight (77 KG): Nikolay Nikolov def. Milos Cvetkovic via RD2 Submission

Bantamweight: Miljan Zdravkovic def. Ahmet Simsek by unanimous decision

