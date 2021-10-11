ROSTOV._ BRAVE Combat Federation has announced the full card for BRAVE CF 55, in association with PRO FC. The now historic undercard will take place on November 6, in Rostov and will be headlined by a monumental semi-final flyweight fight.

The legend of the MMA, Ali Bagautinov, faces the double amateur world champion and regional champion of two pesos Jose Torres.

The winner of this fight will advance to the final of the most prestigious tournament in flyweight history. Bagautinov or Torres will face Velimurad Alkhasov, with the sambo world champion already in the final after beating Flavio Queiroz and Zach Makovsky.

Aside from Bagautinov vs Torres, BRAVE CF 55 will have 12 other great matches, with eight nations represented: Russia, United States, France, England, Austria, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Belgium.

In the co-star event, the local star Artur Sviridov will have the greatest opportunity of his career when facing the veteran of BRAVE CF, Ibrahim Mane. In a lightweight bout, the ace of jiu-jitsu Kamil Magomedov is facing Sam Patterson, and the Englishman is looking to extend his winning streak to four.

Two big bantamweight fights are also scheduled for fight night with Kasum Kasumov vs Mochamed Machaev and Alexander Keshtov vs Ivan Eremenko.

Former Middleweight Champion Daniel Pereira is facing Rustam Chsiev, and the winner is in pole position to finally face the reigning champion Mohammad Fakhreddine.

BRAVE CF 55 Main Card in association with PRO FC:

Flyweight tournament bout: Ali Bagautinov vs Jose Torres

Super welterweight: Artur Sviridov vs Ibrahim Mane

Light weight: Kamil Magomedov vs Sam Patterson

Bantamweight: Kasum Kasumov vs Mochamed Machaev

Bantamweight: Alexander Keshtov vs Ivan Eremenko

Featherweight: Shamil Gasanov vs Anzor Abdulkhozhaev

Middleweight: Rustam Chsiev vs Daniel Pereira

Fly weight: Sean Santella vs Rizvan Abuev

Welterweight: Andrey Bragovskiy vs Sergey Yaskovec

Super welterweight: Kamal Magomedov vs Luis Felipe Dias

Agreed weight (67 kg): Abdulmutalip Gairbekov vs Nemat Abdrashitov

Superlight: Gadzhimusa Gaziev vs Issa Isakov

Featherweight: Ahmed Omarov vs Albert Mallokurbanov

