10/13/2021 at 7:59 AM CEST

First baseman Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee star closer Josh Hader, with two outs in the eighth inning, and The Atlanta Braves beat the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday in Game Four of the National League Division Series and advanced to the Championship. The Braves won the Division Series best of five three games to one, advancing to face the Giants, with 107 wins, or the Dodgers, with 106 wins, with a trip to the World Series at stake.

The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers signed Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The left-handed pitcher struck out Puerto Rican designated hitter and left fielder Eddie Rosario and shortstop Dansby Swanson, but couldn’t get past the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player (MVP). Freeman hit a 135-kilometer-per-hour slider, throwing a momentum. from 131 meters to the seats in the center left, only the fourth home run all season against Hader (0-1), who took the loss. The Braves first baseman cheered his way around the bases, and came back out of the dugout for a curtain call when the 40,195 fans who filled the stands at Truist Park, Atlanta’s team field, gave him a standing ovation.

Closer Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while another reliever, Tyler Matzek, took the win with a perfect eighth.

Freeman acknowledged the pitch from star closer Josh Hader was not expected. “The first two guys went down, so I tried to go up a pitch and he hung up a slider and I put a good swing on him,” Freeman said. “There was no rhyme or reason for that, but I got the ball and I took it.” “Against a rival like Hader you have to wait for the moment that he commits some weakness and that is what happened,” Freeman said. “Then we played great defense to ensure victory.”

His teammates recognized that Freeman’s hit completely changed the history of the game and the future of the team in the October competition. “When Freddie hit that ball, I mean, I lost my balance. Everybody on the bench was going crazy,” said Curaçao second baseman Ozzie Albies. Freddie! Freddie! Freddie! the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in midfield.

Despite having fewer wins (88) than any other playoff team, and even two teams that did not make the postseason, the NL East champions the Braves once again asserted their experience and will fight for the pennant of the Old Circuit. Manager Brian Snitker’s team hopes to finish the job it came so agonizingly close to accomplishing a year ago when it blew a 3-1 series lead and lost in Game 7 to eventual World Series champions the Dodgers. Atlanta hasn’t been to the World Series since 1999. “We’ve felt really good about ourselves in the second half, playing really good baseball,” Freeman analyzed. “We took him to the postseason.”

For their part, the Brewers decided not to use ace Corbin Burnes, who had won over Morton in Game 1. He was ready to start Game 5 in Milwaukee. Unfortunately for the Brewers, they won’t play again until 2022. “We’re all really disappointed,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “In the end, we had big goals. We didn’t quite get there. But we won 95 games. It’s a special group. They accomplished some special things.” Starter Eric Lauer made his first appearance on the series, but he didn’t get much farther than Morton. He was 3 2-3 innings, also loaded with two runs and four undisputed.

Altuve shines with the Astros

The second baseman of the Houston Astros, Venezuelan José Altuve, became the batter who led this Tuesday, with four touchdowns and three RBIs, to his ninth in 10-1 win over Chicago White Sox in the fourth game of the American League Division Series. The 3-1 best-of-five win allows the Astros to silence their criticism of the illegal signal theft scandal in 2017, when they won the World Series, and return to the Junior Championship Series. circuit for the fifth consecutive year to face the Boston Red Sox.

The next step for Altuve and company is the first game of the Championship Series at Houston’s Minute Maid Park against former Astros coach Alex Cora, who also once again led the Red Sox in the surprise elimination by 3 -1 for the Tampa Bay Rays in the other Division Series. It will be the Astros’ second Championship Series under 72-year-old Dusty Baker, whose club got the best of 77-year-old Chicago captain Tony La Russa, allowing them both to make history by being the two longest managers. veterans who have met in a playoff game.

Altuve, who went 5-for-3, hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that sentenced the score and victory. Along with Altuve, Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa, also responded to critics who still doubt his great class and offensive power, without the need for stealing signals, he went 4-2 with two RBIs. Another member of the 2017 team also shone, third baseman Alex Bregman, who responded to the critics, with a hit in five at-bats, scoring and two RBIs. The White Sox fans, who filled the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field, chanted the shout of “Cheater! Cheater!” Throughout the game, especially when Altuve himself, Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa and third point guard Alex Bregman, who were part of the 2017 team.

From the mound, starter Lance McCullers Jr., who had four innings with a allowed run and five hits, including a solo home run by designated hitter Gavin Sheets, in the bottom of the second inning, was combined with four relievers from the Astros, including the Dominican Yimi García, who later spaced just two hits, without a score. Garcia (1-0), who was the one who took the ball from McCullers Jr., was left with the victory by working the perfect fifth inning with a strikeout after making 21 pitches and 14 put them in the strike zone. .

The loss went to starter Carlos Rondón (0-1), who could barely stay two innings and two thirds on the mound, and was punished with three hits and two earned runs, in addition to giving five walks and fanning three rival batsmen. Rodón was knocked out in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 29, and the AL Central champs left eight runners on base. Sheets connected for Chicago, becoming the third rookie in team history to hit a home run in a playoff game.

“We know each other well,” Altuve said of the Red Sox after the game. “They know how to play ball and like us they’ve been to the playoffs before so it’s going to be a very interesting and fun series.”

Veteran manager Tony La Russa, at 77, was coming back from retirement to lead the new rebuilding project for the Chicago White Sox and after winning the Central Division title he was convinced he could go far in the “October competition. “. Filled with stars, La Russa, a member of the Hall of Fame, never thought that his team would be eliminated so soon.

It’s not what President Jerry Reisndorf had in mind when he helped bring La Russa out of retirement, raising a few eyebrows, to replace Mexican veteran Rick Renteria. There were big questions about how the old-school three-time World Series champion would relate to Chicago’s fun-loving young stars like Tim Anderson after a decade out of the dugout. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing either. And it is unclear if La Russa will return next season. “I’m not going to talk about myself,” La Russa declared. “The process that I used once I got a little reassurance, probably around the fifth or sixth year, is ‘do they want you back?’ I just walk away if they don’t want you back. They say yes, then you ask the Players. They have to choose who they want to manage. If you get both, then see for yourself. ” “The Astros are a great team, they play great baseball and they have shown it on the field by being better than us,” said La Russa.