Why do the Braves have so much competition for Freddie Freeman when they’ve been the clear favorites to bring him back for months?

The Braves’ interest in Freeman isn’t going anywhere – until he actually signs elsewhere, Atlanta is the odds-on favorite to bring back the face of the franchise. Recent reports to suggest Freeman is a little frustrated with the Braves front office, though.

Freeman wants a six-year deal worth upwards of $ 27 million- $ 30 million per season. The Braves don’t want to go higher than five years in fear that Freeman won’t age well, despite analytical evidence that he’ll be just fine in that department. Plus, the National League is more than likely to add the designated hitter during the lockout.

While the Braves are waiting and living in their fears, other contenders like the Yankees, Dodgers and even Blue Jays are ready to pounce.

Yankees rumors: Does Freddie Freeman makes sense?

The Yankees could use a first baseman. Anthony Rizzo, Matt Olson or DJ LeMahieu appear most likely to take the mantle in that regard. Rizzo is still a free agent, and Olson remains a member of the Oakland A’s. Olson would be a major upgrade both defensively and at the dish, but he won’t come cheap.

At that rate, the Yankees could consider signing Freeman if made more available for cold, hard cash rather than dishing their best prospects to Oakland for Olson.

Dodgers rumors: Bring Freddie Freeman home?

Freeman is a California native, hence the Dodgers interest. Initially, Los Angeles was deemed the main competition to the Braves, in part because they have the money to spend.

After losing Corey Seager, the Dodgers could use a big lefty bat in the middle of the lineup. Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen could also head out the door, freeing up even more capital.

If the Dodgers acquire Freeman at his asking price, they’d move Max Muncy over to second base, something he’s apparently willing to do.

Blue Jays rumors: Could Freddie Freeman sign with Toronto?

The Blue Jays are the latest competitor for Freeman. With the Braves still taking their sweet time pre-lockout, the Jays met with Freeman’s reps before CBA talks began.

Toronto is willing to meet Freeman’s asking price, and his lefty bat would play well at Rogers’ Center. Vlad Jr. would have to switch positions from first base to the other corner, thus hurting the Blue Jays defensively, but just imagine what Toronto’s lineup would look like in the meantime.