Jul 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the batting cage before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MLB might still be locked out but Braves fans should still be getting hyped with the progress that Ronald Acuña Jr. is making in his rehab.

It’s been a banner few months for Georgia sports fans, which started with the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series for the first time since 1995. That was followed up on Monday with the Georgia Bulldogs capturing a national title for the first time since 1980.

Looking back at the World Series victory, though, of the many remarkable things about what Atlanta accomplished, perhaps the wildest is that their best player, superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., tore his ACL in early July, ending his season. That means the Braves hoisted the trophy at the Fall Classic without their best player.

Despite that, fans are eagerly awaiting his return in 2022 – assuming that the lockout eventually subsides and we get a season. And on that front, Acuña took the next step in his rehab from the surgery to repair the injury as he took batting practice on the field for the first time since he went down.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is taking hitting practice on the field for the first time since he began his rehab. Ronald Acuña Jr. is taking batting practice on the field for the first time since the start of his rehab. 📹: @Johnhawy. # ElExtrabase⚾️🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/69DycscSNJ – El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) January 12, 2022

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. takes on-field batting practice for first time since injury

As noted by David O’Brien of ., this is another positive step in the recovery process for Acuña.

Considering how well the Braves performed even without the electric outfielder in the lineup, the team and fans have to be excited about the progress he’s making. From everything we’re seeing and hearing, he looks right on schedule to be back in time to play the majority of the 2022 season, assuming it goes off as scheduled (which is in doubt during lockout times).

For now, though, it’s just great to see Acuña’s sweet swing on a diamond once again. And both Braves fans and all baseball fans can agree that we can’t wait to see his next steps forward as well.