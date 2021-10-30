The manager of the Atlanta Braves, Brian snitker , explained why he took Ian Anderson off the mound even though he was throwing a no-hitter to the Houston Astros in the MLB.

Ian Anderson had the starter and he wasn’t as strong as we’ve seen in the past, but he was effective throwing five no-hitter innings against statistically the best offense in the majors. Despite having the no-hitter intact, Brian Snitker made the decision to take Anderson out after the fifth rather than face him to the top of the Astros’ lineup for the third time.

“One of the things was that he was throwing a lot of pitches in the top half of that lineup, getting ready to go out when he did,” Snitker said of Anderson. “I thought in the fourth inning I really had to work to get over that. He had a really good fifth inning and then I told him why he was like, are you sure? But I was like, Ian, I go with my instincts here. Only my eyes, my insides “.

Snitker made the right decision. Anderson was fine, but with the team clinging to a one-run lead with the top of the order closing in, it was the right decision not to allow him to face the order a third time.

“I dont know. It could have backfired, I guess, ”Snitker said. “At that moment, in a game of this magnitude and all that, I thought he had done his job. And we had a bullpen where all the guys we used had two days off, and they were only going to pitch one inning each, and that made them available for the next two games. “

With the loss of Charlie Morton through injury, the Braves are considering the possibility of two straight bullpen games.

“My goal was to win today, and we’ll take care of tomorrow,” Snitker said. We will have to use a lot of the other guys and hopefully we will score more runs. “

Snitker wasn’t ready to announce his release plans after Game 3, but he confirmed that they would use a starter.

“We are still talking. He’s going to be a starter, ”Snitker said. “We are not sure. Right now we are still, as things rush, talking about who it will be, but we’ll have one here shortly. “

There is merit in that conversation, but a bit of it is also over the top. Bullpen games have become more common this postseason, but in many cases it has been more of a necessity for teams than by design. At the start of the season, there was a lot of talk about the increased workload on pitchers after a 60-game regular season.

“The me of yesteryear, probably a couple of years ago, would be how the hell I’m doing this, honestly,” Snitker said. “But the pitch count was such that he wasn’t in nine innings. So it wasn’t about that. That’s happened to me a few times during the regular season where you let the guys go. He wasn’t going to throw a no-hitter himself. It was going to be a combined no-hitter if he did. He probably only had one more entry after we removed him. “

“It has been incredible. The kid is so mature, ”Snitker said of Anders. Ian’s greatest credit is that he never stops trying to throw. Never give up. He keeps his things. He sticks with the game plan. If it doesn’t work, move on to the next batter and start over. “

“It has a really good quality to limit damage when it’s not very sharp,” added Snitker. “I don’t know, it’s just that today we have spent all of our guys. I liked how it was installed afterwards. We hadn’t scored any runs either. So, honestly, he’s one mistake away from a good start going bad, which against this lineup is very easy to happen. So I felt like it got us to a really good point in the game. “