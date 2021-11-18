11/18/2021 at 11:10 CET

Tite’s Brazil drew (0-0) against Argentina in the 13th day of the group stage of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With the tie, Brazil has signed a total of 15 consecutive undefeated matches: It is the best streak since Brazil itself (15) between 1954 and 1993.

The Latin Americans, who were the first South American team to qualify and the fourth in the rest of the world, They once again showed their authority away from home and rescued a valuable draw against Leo Messi’s Argentina: It is the second game in the entire group stage that does not end with a victory for Brazil.

15 – Brazil accumulates 15 unbeaten away games in the South American Qualifiers. It is the longest streak without losses away from home of any team in the history of the competition, equaling that achieved by the Brazilian team itself between 1954 and 1993. Invader. pic.twitter.com/JVcfS495LH – OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) November 17, 2021

The Brazilian team has signed 35 points out of 39 possible and is one of the fittest South American teams alongside Argentina. He has scored 27 goals in favor and only four against during the entire qualifying phase: the authority of Tite’s men has been absolute from the beginning.

Brazil and Argentina, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The two most historic teams in South America already have their pass and have joined Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands, plus host Qatar, as the first teams classified for the new World Cup in Qatar 2022, which will be played in the winter of next year.

Tite’s block, in fact, is one of the two big favorites for the title alongside Didier Deschamps’ France, who is the current world champion after winning the title in the 2018 edition. Argentina, for its part, is located in the second step along with teams such as Spain, England or Germany.