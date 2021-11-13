11/13/2021 at 10:00 CET

Brazil has been one of the earliest teams to seal their ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tite’s team is already classified in the absence of five days to finish the South American qualifying phase for the World Cup event.

The secret of the great qualifying phase that the ‘canarinha’ has achieved is in their results at home. Those of Neymar and company they have not lost in their six home games, and they have all been paid off with victory.

In addition, the winning streak at home in the qualifying rounds comes from beyond, and there are 11 consecutive games that Brazil has been counting as home victories, the longest consecutive home win streak of any team in tournament history.

Five last days of real madness

There are only five dates to go until the qualifying rounds for the World Cup are over, and the classification is red hot. With Brazil already classified, Argentina is second and a lot would have to be complicated so as not to seal their ticket soon. Third is the surprising Ecuador, who with 20 points caresses the World Cup event. Fourth is right now Chile, which with 16 points is tied with Uruguay and Colombia. Peru with 14 is seventh and follows in the wake of the access positions.

Four are the teams that will enter directly to the Final Phase of the World Cup, while the fifth classified will play the repechage with the CONCACAF teams. It will be necessary to see which is the selection that will finally be left out.