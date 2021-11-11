11/10/2021 at 19:15 CET

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion (2005 and 2006, with that team, which then ran as Renault), who celebrated the mathematical achievement of his two crowns at the Interlagos circuit, host of the Brazilian Grand Prix next weekend, declared that this track always brings him “very good memories” and that “it does not seem that 15 years have passed since he won” his “second title”.

“Physically it is a difficult circuit to run. It is full of potholes, the altitude is high again and the weather can be extremely unpredictable”, explained the Asturian double world champion in reference to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in São Paulo, site of the nineteenth Grand Prix. of the championship.

“There is always some drama in Brazil and we have to be prepared for that, but it makes the whole weekend exciting as anything can happen,” explained Alonso, who finished ninth in Mexico and is tenth in the F1 World Cup. after two years absent from it.

“Obviously the place brings back very good memories and it doesn’t feel like it was fifteen years ago that I won my second title there.”commented the Spaniard, who after becoming the youngest world champion in 2005, a year later he also became the youngest two-time world champion; records now held by German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), from the time he was a member of Red Bull.

“We had a strong package that year, but as the season reached its final races the Ferraris were very fast and consistent,” recalled Alonso, 32 times victorious in the premier class; in which.

“However, Michael (Schumacher) retired at Suzuka, which was the round before Brazil, and this meant that we only needed one point to win the championship. In the end we had a good race to finish in second place and it was enough for the title. The feeling afterwards was incredible, “said Alonso.