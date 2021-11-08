11/08/2021 at 17:23 CET

Lucas Veríssimo broke this Sunday in Benfica’s defeat of Braga (6-1) and the Brazilian central defender will not only miss the FIFA date and the Champions League match against Barcelona, ​​but he has also said goodbye to the season. Tite had to urgently call a replacement for the qualifying matches for Qatar 2022 against Colombia (on Thursday in Sao Paulo) and Argentina (the following Tuesday, in San Juan) and opted for Gabriel Magalhaes, from Arsenal.

Benfica’s medical services have confirmed that Veríssimo suffers a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.a, which will force you to go under the knife in the next few hours.

The former defender of Santos is a fixture in Jorge Jesus’ 11 and his evolution in European football, where he arrived at the beginning of this year 2021 after being a finalist in the Copa Libertadores, he just convinced Tite, to become one of the four usual centrals in Brazil next to Marquinhos, Thiago silva and the madridista Éder Militao.

How Brazil is virtually qualified for Qatar 2022 (it is the leader of the South American group with 31 points out of 33 possible), Tite He had already advanced that he would take advantage of the next matches to be able to see players who have not yet had opportunities. And, in this context, is framed the call for Gabriel Magalhaes, a footballer who is growing positively under the baton of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The call for Gabriel Magalhaes is the second forced change for Brazil on this FIFA date. Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. was called on Friday to take the place of Roberto Firminino (Liverpool), who was injured in the Champions League match against At. Madrid.