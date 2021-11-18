11/17/2021 at 21:56 CET

.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and several of Brazil’s women’s clubs repudiated this Wednesday the insult with racist connotation suffered by the attacker Adriana, a Corinhtians player, in Tuesday’s match with the Uruguayan National in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

According to complaints from her teammates, the player was called “macaca” (cute) by a member of Nacional after scoring Corinthians’ sixth goal from a penalty in the 8-0 victory that qualified the Brazilian club to the final of the Libertadores, tournament disputed in Paraguay, but with the definition of the title foreseen in Uruguay.

“The Brazilian Football Confederation repudiates the case of racism suffered by the attacker Adriana in the match between Corinthians (BRA) and Nacional (URU) for the semifinals of the women’s Liberators”, said in a note the governing body of soccer in Brazil.

“It is unacceptable that scenes like that are still a reality in our society. Fuerza Adriana,” added the CBF in the note it published on its social networks.

Corinthians also released a note to repudiate the act of racism and announce that they will legally support the player in any complaint she may present.

The most popular club in Sao Paulo said it learned of the “racial insult” from the account of the team’s own players and that it “vehemently repudiates it.”

“The club is in solidarity with Adriana and with the other players and, immediately, offers them all the necessary support. The women’s delegation will have all the necessary legal support for the necessary investigation and the forceful punishment of this unacceptable act, “the second most popular club in Brazil said in its note.

Adriana, who acknowledged not having heard the insult but said that she had been warned about it by her companions, raised a clenched fist in the celebration of Corinthians’ eighth goal in protest of the racist act, a gesture that was imitated by other players of the Brazilian club.

Other Brazilian women’s clubs, such as Sao Paulo and Internacional de Porto Alegre, also released notes to repudiate the racist insult and express solidarity with Adriana.

“We are with you Adriana. It is inadmissible that we see cases of racism, and not only in football, every day,” said Sao Paulo Femenino.

According to the tricolor of São Paulo, in a racist society it is not enough to not be racist, it is necessary to be anti-racist.

After their victory over Nacional, Corinthians will face the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe for the women’s Libertadores title on November 21 in a final that will be played at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo.