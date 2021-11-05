11/05/2021 at 08:00 CET

Matheus Bachi has gotten his father, the Brazilian coach, into trouble. A week ago, it was discovered that the son of Tite, who is part of the Seleçao coaching staff, regularly liked texts and memes with transphobic, sexist and gender-based violence on social media. And of course, all eyes were on his father, who is the one who protects him and gives him work.

The controversy exploded at the worst possible moment when the volleyball player Mauricio Souza, an avowed supporter of the far-right president Jair bolsonaro, was fired from his club, Minas Tenis Clube (from Belo Horizonte), for having defended homophobic positions on the internet. The pressure from the sponsors, who feared being splattered by the controversy, made its continuity untenable.

It was then, when it was discovered that Matheus Bachi had given several ‘likes’ to content, among others, published by Mauricio Souza. So much Tite as the CBF went into a rage and reprimanded the attitude of the technical assistant. In public, the entity and the coach went to one and declared their unconditional support for diversity.

The coach’s son remains in office. The controversy, however, was closed in false, since, after this weekend, the Seleçao is concentrating to play against Colombia and Argentina, in qualifying matches for Qatar 2022, and the controversy can be reactivated.

Confederaçao sponsors, such as Nike, are analyzing the situation, as revealed by the UOL portal, so the last word on this unpleasant matter has not yet been said.

Matheus Bachi is part of the Seleçao coaching staff because he is the son of who he is. His experience is very limited in professional football, as he is only 32 years old.. His meritocracy is activated through his last name. Since the departure of Sylvinho, who started his coaching career first at Olympique de Lyon and now at Corinthians, has been promoted to second assistant at Canarinha behind Cleber Xavier.