On Friday, December 10, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) presented a plan to enter the cryptocurrency market in 2022.

So, one of them is the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3, and the confirmation came from Gilson Finkelsztain, president of B3. During the event of «Day B3 2021: Core Business Solid / Expansion of borders».

“It is natural for us to expand into the unregulated world of cryptocurrencies. Enter this market to offer services to cryptocurrency traders.

Thus, as a justification to increase its exposure to the cryptocurrency market, B3 stated that global stock exchanges are already testing this market. In other words, in order not to be left behind, the Brazilian stock market has its sights set on world innovations to continue competing in the sector.

«In line with the strategy of intensifying expansion and growth efforts through new products and services in Core Business. And on new business fronts beyond Core, B3 changed the disclosure format of its projections to reflect this strategy, separating expenditures between Core Business and new initiatives and businesses.

In particular, B3 has made public its strategy to integrate cryptocurrencies in the Brazilian stock market. With a range of products that it intends to launch by 2022:

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on crypto-assets. Registry of derivatives and OTC futures. Provide more security and efficiency Custody services.

Furthermore, B3 promises to develop infrastructure services for unregulated crypto products. Citing crypto as a service, custody and DVP, access to liquidity, efficiency gains in capital and assets. Also, tokenization.

By the way, B3 describes what infrastructure it intends to offer in each of these services. For example, in tokenization, B3 sets itself the objective of facilitating the digitization of assets, improving their distribution. For this, the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 wants to offer access to liquidity centers, to simplify the path to a fragmented, global and 24/7 market.

In fact, although not many details have been provided about its plans, and when it will be available on the platform. B3 intends to offer a wide range of services aimed at the regulated institutional market. Showing that the cryptocurrency market is a reality in the traditional financial market.

By way of closing, according to the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3, it is necessary to monitor and adapt to the new times in the financial market.

