12/10/2021

On at 18:59 CET

The Brazilian women’s handball team sealed its qualification for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Spain after prolonging its full championship victories this Friday, by beating Argentina 19-14 in a South American classic that goalkeeper ‘Babi’ Arenhart chose in favor of the Brazilians.

ARG

BRA

Argentina

Caratú and Rosalez; Urban (-), Pizzo (3p), Graciela García (-), Campigli (-), Mendoza (2), Gavilán (1), Mena (-), Cavo (3), Sans (-), Gandulfo (2, 1p), Karsten (5, 2p), Cisneros (-), Casasola (2) and Dalle Crode (1)

Brazil

Arenhart and De Arruda; Bruna de Paula (4), Fernandes (-), Tamires Araujo (1), Ana Paula Rodrigues (-), Ribeiro (5), Alves (-), Da Rocha (-), Larissa Araujo (2), Cardoso (1p ), Vieira (-), Guarieiro (2), Fermo (-), Matieli (9) and Ventura (-)

Partials 5 ‘

2-0, 3-3, 7-6, 8-10, 8-12 and 10-13 (Half time); 12-14, 13-18, 15-19, 19-21, 19-22 and 19-24 (Final)

Referees

Konjicanin and Konjicanin (BIH). Brazilian player Livia Ventura (m.17) was sent off with a direct red card. They excluded two minutes to Gavilán and Karsten for Argentina; and De Paula, Tamires Araujo and Da Rocha for Brazil.

Pavilion

Torrevieja Sports Palace.

The seventeen interventions that the Brazilian goalkeeper counted, which closed the crash with a spectacular 49 percent stoppage, they became an insurmountable wall for the albiceleste players.

Especially in the final ten minutes where Argentina failed to score a single goal ending any chance for Eduardo ‘Dady’ Gallardo’s, that minutes before they had even dared to dream of victory, after placing only two goals (19-21) behind the Brazilians on the scoreboard.

But the saves by Arenhart and the goals by Bruna de Paula, who took over from Paricia Matieli in the final minutes of the match, put an end to the hopes of the Argentine team.

A triumph (19-24) that allowed Brazil to seal their qualification for a quarter-final That was not enough since 2013 when the South Americans were proclaimed world champions.

12/10/2021

On at 18:59 CET

The Brazilian women’s handball team sealed its qualification for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Spain after prolonging its full championship victories this Friday, by beating Argentina 19-14 in a South American classic that goalkeeper ‘Babi’ Arenhart chose in favor of the Brazilians.

ARG

BRA

Argentina

Caratú and Rosalez; Urban (-), Pizzo (3p), Graciela García (-), Campigli (-), Mendoza (2), Gavilán (1), Mena (-), Cavo (3), Sans (-), Gandulfo (2, 1p), Karsten (5, 2p), Cisneros (-), Casasola (2) and Dalle Crode (1)

Brazil

Arenhart and De Arruda; Bruna de Paula (4), Fernandes (-), Tamires Araujo (1), Ana Paula Rodrigues (-), Ribeiro (5), Alves (-), Da Rocha (-), Larissa Araujo (2), Cardoso (1p ), Vieira (-), Guarieiro (2), Fermo (-), Matieli (9) and Ventura (-)

Partials 5 ‘

2-0, 3-3, 7-6, 8-10, 8-12 and 10-13 (Half time); 12-14, 13-18, 15-19, 19-21, 19-22 and 19-24 (Final)

Referees

Konjicanin and Konjicanin (BIH). Brazilian player Livia Ventura (m.17) was sent off with a direct red card. They excluded two minutes to Gavilán and Karsten for Argentina; and De Paula, Tamires Araujo and Da Rocha for Brazil.

Pavilion

Torrevieja Sports Palace.

The seventeen interventions that the Brazilian goalkeeper counted, which closed the crash with a spectacular 49 percent stoppage, they became an insurmountable wall for the albiceleste players.

Especially in the final ten minutes where Argentina failed to score a single goal ending any chance for Eduardo ‘Dady’ Gallardo’s, that minutes before they had even dared to dream of victory, after placing only two goals (19-21) behind the Brazilians on the scoreboard.

But the saves by Arenhart and the goals by Bruna de Paula, who took over from Paricia Matieli in the final minutes of the match, put an end to the hopes of the Argentine team.

A triumph (19-24) that allowed Brazil to seal their qualification for a quarter-final That was not enough since 2013 when the South Americans were proclaimed world champions.