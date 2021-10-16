10/16/2021 at 6:47 AM CEST

. / Mazatlan

The Brazilian striker Camilo Sanvezzo scored a penalty in the 7th minute and gave him this Friday the 1-0 win over Mazatlán FC over Atlas on the thirteenth day of the Apertura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer. Los Rojinegros, who let go of the opportunity to climb to the top of the tournament, suffered the expulsion of Luis Reyes in 17th. Spanish coach Beñat San José’s Mazatlán rose from fourteenth to eighth in the table, reaching 17 points.

The duel began with the penalty that Reyes committed to Brian Rubio. Sanvezzo hit the right post of Colombian Camilo Vargas, who despite guessing the direction of the ball did not avoid the 1-0 in the 7th minute. After that, Reyes committed his second sweep of the night, to Jorge Padilla, with which received his second yellow card and was sent off at 17.

Despite having one more player, Mazatlán stopped attacking and gave the ball to Atlas, who tried to equalize with shots from Colombian Julián Quiñones, Aldo Rocha and Diego Barbosa, who went wide. The Rojinegros remained the most dangerous team in the second half, with Quiñones looking for the equalizer, but Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis rejected three shots from the Colombian, including a Chilean. Meanwhile, Mazatlán bet on the counterattack and missed opportunities with shots from Iván Moreno, Colombian Michael Rangel and Brazilian Giovanni Oliveira, who went over the bar.

Two hours earlier, the Mexican Guillermo Martínez scored a goal in the 87th minute that gave him the defeat Puebla 0-1 at home to Necaxa, with what it ascended to the eleventh place of the classification with 15 points. The thirteenth day began on Thursday with the 1-1 draw between Querétaro and Tijuana.

The day will resume on Saturday with the visit of León to Monterrey by coach Javier Aguirre, that of the leader America of Argentine strategist Santiago Solari to San Luis, that of Santos Laguna to Pachuca and the UANL Tigres to champion Cruz Azul. On Saturday the day will end when Pumas UNAM host Juárez FC and Guadalajara host Toluca.