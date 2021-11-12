11/12/2021 at 7:55 PM CET

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismissed the head of the arbitration commission on Friday, Leonardo Gaciba, object of criticism by leaders of several clubs after the controversial performance of some referees. The CBF reported in a note that it “began a reformulation process in the Brazilian arbitration structure,” which has begun “with the replacement of the command of its arbitration commission.”

The acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and Gaciba, in office since 2019, met this Friday and agreed on the need for a “change” in search of “optimizing the successes and minimizing the errors of all those involved.”

Rodrigues had already anticipated changes in the leadership that coordinates the Brazilian Championship refereeing body at the end of this season, but the growing pressure from clubs, who also complain about the alleged misuse of VAR, has forced him to advance his plans.

Inflection point

The last straw came on Thursday with the controversial performance of the referee Vinicius Gonçalves during the match that ended with a 3-0 victory for Flamengo about him Bay, at the Maracanã stadium.

The referee signaled a penalty in favor of the Rio team with the score 0-0 for an alleged hand of the Argentine defender German With you, when the ball actually touched him on the chest. Gonçalves He kept his judgment even after approaching VAR and seeing the play replayed.

The game also ended with three players expelled – two from Bay and one of the Flamengo– and the monumental anger of the players, the coach and the president of Tricolor, Guilherme Bellintani, who called the situation “assault.”

Added to this controversy are others that have occurred in recent weeks in the Brazilian League that have angered the heads of various First Division clubs, who have come to question the honorability of the referees.