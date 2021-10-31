10/31/2021 at 2:03 AM CEST

The Brazilian fighter Glover Teixeira was proclaimed world champion of light heavyweights against the Polish Jan Blachowicz in the UFC267 event played this Saturday in the Etihad Arena from United Arab Emirates.

Teixeira, at 42, gave the surprise by submitting Blachowicz in the second round and proclaiming himself the UFC champion in the 205-pound category. Russian Petr Yan was proclaimed interim bantamweight champion on the same card. Swede Khamzat Chimaev starred in the best performance of the night.

The one from Sobrália knew that he was facing the last opportunity of his career to immortalize his name and left no room for speculation. Knowing the power of the Pole, he knocked down the former champion and leaned on his game at the canvas to wet the dynamite of Blachowicz. The Brazilian had a plan and he executed it perfectly.

Teixeira, black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he sowed by transferring the fight to the ground and reaped its fruits by denying the virtues of the Pole from the beginning of the duel. He was in control during the first round and, after Blachowicz’s attempts to keep his distance, he also shone in their brief exchange of foot punches.

The actions that led to the end 🤯 # UFC267 pic.twitter.com/8iz5YvmUBt – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) October 30, 2021

Not only did he not shy away from the Pole but he connected forcefully to make his rival fall.

The Brazilian continued with the work on the ground and diminished to an overshot by hitting a Blachowicz hard who signed his death sentence by turning his back on his rival. He could do nothing to prevent Teixeira from taking advantage of the position and finishing it through the gentle art of submission.

Glover, seven years after falling to American Jon Jones in his last title shot, lifted the light heavyweight belt. Teixeira becomes the oldest champion in modern UFC history at 42 years and 2 days.

Russian Petr Yan defeated American Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision and was proclaimed interim bantamweight champion. Yan, for many the uncrowned king of 135 pounds, already points to Aljamain Sterling, with whom he controversially lost the absolute belt by disqualification.

In the welterweight category, the Russian-born Swede Khamzat Chimaev, one of the company’s sensations, dazzled once again. He submitted the Chinese Li Jingliang, number 11 of the division, in the first chapter of the lawsuit. ‘Borz’ rolled. He landed 45 hits and received none. Chimaev allowed himself the luxury of picking up his rival and throwing him in front of UFC president Dana White, then finishing him off.