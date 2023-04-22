Brazilian model has the sexiest and most daring cosplay of Hinata

Naruto is one of the most popular manga and anime of all time. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the manga was first published in Japan in 1999 and ended in 2014 after 15 years of publication, in which we saw Hinata Hyuga as one of the most interesting characters.

As fans remember, the story of Naruto follows a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his ninja village. Throughout the series, he learns to control his powerful chakra and joins his friends to face powerful enemies, protect the village from him, and become a respected ninja.

Interestingly, Hinata ends up marrying Naruto. She is a kunoichi (female ninja) from the Hyuga clan from the village of Konoha, and is known for her kind and shy personality. She is shown to be insecure and reserved, but very dedicated and determined.

Hinata is known for her skill in the Hyuga clan’s fighting style, which focuses on the use of Byakugan, a dōjutsu (eye technique) that allows her to see through solid objects and over long distances. In addition, she also develops her own jutsu (ninja technique) called Jūken Ryū, which allows her to channel her chakra through her body to increase her strength and fighting abilities.

