According to the Organization of Consumers and Users, it is not legal that VAT is not included in the prices of the dishes or that they charge a supplement for bread, ice or consumption on the terrace without previously indicating it

Can restaurants charge an extra for ice or bread? And not include VAT in their prices? The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has published on its website a series of tips to prevent bars and restaurants from charging you for items for which they cannot.

First of all, they clarify that prices are freeTherefore, each establishment can set the price it wants for the same product, but it is mandatory that the price is duly reflected in the establishment’s price chart.

Things they can’t charge you for

Although sometimes in the account you may be surprised that VAT was not included in the price of the dishes, it is not legal. As the OCU clarifies, national legislation does not allow this practice, not even when they put ‘VAT not included’ on the menu. Thus, the prices of the letter must already include VAT. Likewise, it is not legal to charge for the service or covered or for making a reservation at your location.

In the latter case, what is allowed (and is usually done in the case of large meals, renowned restaurants or designated dates) is to charge an amount in advance as a reservation, but then they must deduct it from the total amount of the dinner or food. And, in the event that the reason for the cancellation is that a diner has coronavirus or has been in contact with a positive, the restaurant must consider the option of cancellation and reimbursement due to force majeure, according to this body.

But … can they charge a supplement to consume on the terrace instead of inside? According to the OCU, this common practice is legal, but the premises that do it must clearly inform in advance and clarify how much they will be overcharged for consuming abroad. Also, it should always appear on the invoice.

It is also common for some locals charge an extra for the appetizer or bread. In both cases it is legal, but they must indicate the price in the letter or the price list. And, in the case of bread, the price must detail if it is per person or per unit (in the latter case they recommend being aware that they can charge per piece each time they put a new one). And the same thing happens with tap water, they can only charge it if they detail it in the price list.

Something similar happens with ice. For the OCU, charging an extra for an ice cube in the cafe, for example, is “as abusive as if they charged you for using the dishes.” But, in any case, if the establishment decides, it must indicate on the menu the cost of the product with and without ice.

Tips to avoid surprises

The OCU ensures that, in the case of products off the chartAlthough it is not the most common, when an establishment offers them, even if it is out loud, it should indicate their price. “If it is not like that and they intend to charge you an amount that you consider abusive, you could refuse to pay it and propose to abandon the amount of a similar product that is in the letter,” they assure on their website.

And, in the case of products in which it indicates “price according to market” or “price according to weight” (usual in the case of meat, fish or seafood), they must indicate a reference weight and price. For example, the cost of every 100 grams of product, so that the consumer can get an idea.

