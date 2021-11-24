11/24/2021

Act. At 12:13 CET

The Bayern-Barça next December 8 will be a new challenge for Xavi Hernándezas your team needs to win where it has never done before in its history, at the Allianz Arena. Beyond the humiliating defeat in Lisbon or the defeat of the first round of the Camp Nou, the Catalans will have to fight against a negative statistic.

Barça has played five European competition matches on the Bayern Munich pitch; one in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup, which ended in a draw (2-2) and four in the top continental competition, in which it has not done much better.

The balance of the Bayern-Barça in the Champions League 21/10/1998 · 1998/99 · Ch. League · F.Gr. J.3 · Bayern – Barça · 1-014 / 04/2009 · 2008/09 · Ch. League · 1/4 Round · Bayern – Barça · 1-123 / 04/2013 · 2012/13 · Ch. League · 1 / 2 First leg · Bayern – Barça · 4-012 / 05/2015 · 2014/15 · Ch. League · 1/2 Round · Bayern – Barça · 3-2

The Bayern-Barça balance is clearly negative for the Catalan team as they have only achieved a draw (1-1) in the historic 2008/09 campaign, in which the Pep Team signed the first hat-trick for the club’s showcases.

The rest of the precedents were settled with three defeats for FC Barcelona, some as bulky as the 4-0 in the semifinals of the 2012/13 season with the ill-fated Tito Vilanova at the helm of the team.

Although by the minimum, they had not been able to beat Louis Van Gaal’s Barça before in the Bavarian fiefdom, in the group stage of the 1998/99 season. And neither did it, more than three decades later, the team trained by Luis Enrique Martínez, who fell 3-2 again with the semifinals at stake.

Xavi suffered as a Barça player

Thus, Xavi Hernández has to break a bad fario that he has suffered as a Barça player, well the Barça coach played these four precedents: The Vallesano was a starter in the first three games (playing 87 ‘, 90’ and 90 ‘minutes, respectively) and a substitute in the fourth (17’), which was his last season at the club.

Barça’s accounts are clear: they are second in Group E with 7 points, far behind the leader Bayern, who have so far reached the plenary session (15 points), and Benfica follows with 5 points. Dinamo, with 1 point, is totally off the hook.

After the 0-0 at the Camp Nou, combined with the 3-0 at the Estadio Da Luz, the blaugrana need to beat Bayern if they want to depend on themselves to be in the round of 16.

If they did not win at Allianz Arena, Barça would depend on what Benfica did against Dinamo Kiev, who no longer play anything. The triumph of the Portuguese would relegate Barça to the Europa League if they draw or lose.