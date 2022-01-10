George Knights is a young man of just 19 years of age who will spend the rest of his life behind bars after murdering a man and then trying to dissolve his body in acid in the purest style of the American series Breaking Bad.

The defendant was arrested since last June for the murder of Stephen Chapman 38 years old, a father of five children who would sell both George and a companion cocaine worth thousands of dollars despite the fact that neither of them had money, according to the British media Daily mail.

Related news

Following the arrest of Knights, the Crown Court of Maidstone at United Kingdom, heard the statement of the defendant that he planned to hurt someone to steal the narcotic, a plan that he carried out together with his partner when summoning the victim at an address located in Rochester, in the county of Kent.

Upon arriving at the agreed place of purchase of the drug, Stephen Chapman was attacked by George who stabbed in the head with a dagger in military style. Although he received several injuries, the first was enough to take his life.

Stephen Chapman PHOTO: Kent Police

After finishing stabbing him, Knights tried to dispose of their victim’s body remembering an episode of Breaking Bad where the protagonists dissolve the man they murdered in acid.

In doing so, the murderer dumped the remains of his victim’s corpse into a garbage container that he kept in the greenhouse of his home and He went out to party with his companion where they presumed to have killed someone.

Police found Chapman’s discarded body inside the dumpster that also contained four empty sulfuric acid bottles.

To jail for life

In the month-long trial, George Knights claimed that he was a drug dealer and that turned his home kitchen into a factory to produce amphetamines, as in the TV series.

Throughout the trial, the defendant showed no remorse, said Superintendent Gavin Moss who said Knights was “Devoid of human emotion.”

George Knights received a conviction on Friday, and will be in prison for life, although his sentence may be reduced to 23 years in jail.

George himself told the jury that he was inspired by the episodes of the first season of Breaking bad to dissolve the body of its victim in acid.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS