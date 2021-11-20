11/20/2021 at 12:45 CET

.

Werder Bremen coach Marcus Anfang resigned this Saturday after the prosecution opened an investigation on suspicion of falsifying the coronavirus vaccination certificate.

Anfang He rejected the accusations but declared that he made the decision so that the pressure does not fall on the club, currently in the second division.

“In view of the pressure on the club, on the team and also on me and my family, I have made the decision to resign from my position,” he said. Anfang it’s a statement.

Anfang had taken office earlier this season and Bremen had to pay severance pay to their previous club, Darmstadt.

The second coach, Florian junge, has also resigned.

“Markus and Florian They show responsibility with their decision in the face of the unrest that had been in the club in recent weeks, “explained the administrative director of Bremen, Frank baumann.

The problem started when, after a Bremen player –Marco Friedl– test positive, Anfanf present your vaccination certificate to the competent health office. This body was suspicious of the authenticity of the document and filed a complaint with the prosecution.

Anfang He claims to have been vaccinated and had the certificate scanned at a pharmacy, as is common in Germany.