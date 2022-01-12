The General Manager of the Yankees from New York, Brian cashman, spoke a little about the signature of the Venezuelan Ender Inciarte, who will most likely play the 2022 season of the Big leagues (MLB) .with this organization.

Ender Inciarte in December signed a Minor League contract with the New York Yankees and for many, the Venezuelan has everything to make the team and play the 2022 Major League season with this team, which is why Brian Cashman spoke a little about the acquisition of the “Bronx Bombers” from this multi-Gold Glove-winning outfielder.

Through a question from the journalist Brendan Kuty to Cashman, the Yankees manager spoke about Inciarte’s signing with the Yankees, responding by keeping his distance due to the work stoppage in the MLB and also, to give him his position and respect the Venezuelan outfielder .

“There is a possibility that, even though he is not on the 40-man roster, Inciarte could have been the type of free agent who is not allowed to speak (because of the strike). So I know they can’t get enough news from him, but they will have to wait, ”said Brian Cashman.

Without a doubt, there is a respect on the part of the Yankees manager, who in his response tried to divide the difference and spoke to Ender Inciarte not as a player, but as a concept.

Possible role in the Bronx?

With the departure of Clint Frazier and the uncertain outlook with Miguel Andújar, Brett Gardner and Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks themselves, Ender Inciarte’s name could clearly compete for a place in the Yankees, so as the lockout is lifted , the marabino will fight to return to Las Mayores and nothing more and nothing less than with the striped uniform of the “Bombers”.

On the other hand, he could be a very experienced leadoff hitter and concepts for Aaron Boone’s lineup.

Inciarte Numbers

From 2014 to 2021, Ender Inciarte in the majors has 874 hits, 42 home runs, 263 RBIs, 446 runs scored, 118 stolen bases, AVG of .280, OBP of .333, OPS of .716 and SLG of .383, all of this. in 867 experience games.

