Brian Cox has a long history within the industry and has worked with great directors such as Michael Mann, Spike Jonze, Woody Allen, Wolfgang Petersen, and on popular series such as Medici, Good Omens, Penny Dreadful – 78% and currently Succession – 86%, where he shares credits with Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook. This title is one of the strongest on HBO and the premiere of the new season was a success with fans and critics, who consider that the script is still of excellent quality and the work of the cast remains impeccable. With so many years of work, it is not strange that the actor decided to publish an autobiography, the interesting thing is that it seems that he took the opportunity to complain about Hollywood and several of its members.

Cox has never settled for a genre and never limited himself to what Hollywood had to offer him. Just as he participated in X-Men 2 – 86%, the actor also appeared in Trick ‘r Treat – 85%, an independent horror film that became a cult play; And don’t forget that he first played Hannibal in Manhunter – 94%, before Anthony Hopkins popularized the cannibal killer. But the interpreter is also very realistic, and many of the projects he accepted were done for financial reasons and not because he found them particularly interesting.

In January, Cox will publish his autobiography called Putting the Rabbit in the Hat And now that some details about the book are being released, speculation and gossip are already being born, as it seems that the actor has a lot to say about the great personalities of Hollywood. For example, IndieWire published a preview where he criticizes Johnny Depp and considers him an overrated performer, who although he is not bad, he is not nothing spectacular either. Although Cox has never worked with Depp it is known that years ago he turned down an appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean – 67%. It seems that this opinion about Depp was born after seeing The Young Scissorhands – 91%, as they write that they did not have to act at all, and that they have not done so since.

Another leak also reveals that Cox was not very interested in David Bowie like the rest of the world, and considered him a mediocre actor, but whom he respected for his work in the world of music. They both worked on the British series Redcap. The actor also criticized Steven Seagal, explaining that in real life he is just as ridiculous as it is perceived on the big screen.

Brian Cox worked at La Hora 25 – 78%, directed by Spike Lee, and where he shared credits with Edward Norton of whom he writes:

He’s a nice boy, but he’s a bit of a pain in the ass because he admires himself so much as a writer and director.

The actor also admits that he does not like Quentin Tarantino movies, but would work with him because of his particular style of telling his stories:

I find your work bombastic. Everything is superficial.

Plot mechanics instead of depth. Style where there should be substance. I got out of Pulp Fiction… that said, if the phone rings, it would.

Like the rest of the world, Cox speaks highly of Keanu Reeves, with whom he worked on Chain Reaction, and considers that it has improved a lot over the years. All of these comments are sure to serve as gossip once it’s posted. Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, which the actor really wanted to be honest with. In an interview with The Scottsman (via IndieWire) he commented:

I think if you’re going to do something like that, you have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil. It was cathartic, necessary. It was important to me because I reached a certain age and I wanted to see certain things in light of my own experience and be as honest as possible. Of course, there are things that I left out, and also, have I been fair, particularly to the amazing women in my life?

Brian Cox He also clarified that when writing the book he was thinking about telling his truth and then he was afraid that he was telling lies that he could no longer identify as such. After all, in many cases it has been years since he experienced certain situations and perhaps they were not as he kept them in his memory. He was also concerned about being unfair or even aggressive towards those he names in his autobiography, but he supposes that these kinds of emotions are not so rare when talking about something real.

