The famous actor from Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, Brian Cranston was also a huge fan of baseball (particularly the Dodgers) and left a strong mark on the Astros.

Brian Cranston, also known as the Pelón de Breiquing Bat or the Daddy of the Malcons, was born a few years ago in Los Angeles, California, and since he was little he was fond of (obviously) baseball and the Dodgers.

And nothing, a few years later he would star in two iconic series of the 2000’s, with an acting range worthy of a two-way player. The thing is, as a fan, he didn’t like the Astros cheating either, much less having hurt the Dodgers so much in ’17. So I leave a note for “cheats”.

Here we pick up our favorite quotes from what Cranston said to the Astros and the full translation below:

Correa, Altuve, Bregman: everyone has a good chance of being chosen for the Hall of Infamy… I hope they will. They disrespected the game and that is why they are universally disrespected by everyone who loves baseball… The commissioner’s incapacity (Manfred) to protect the integrity of the game is a shame

“I have some thoughts to share before the start of the World Series. I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so I loved the Dodgers all my life. So, I have hated the Giants and their success against us, but I always had respect for them. That is not the case with the Astros. They have been exhibited as cheats. Not in a good old-school baseball way, but in a “wicked, calculated, garbage can” way. And to top it all they are a very talented team of baseball players… they tarnished the reputation of the game, their fans and themselves just out of sheer ego. They disrespected the game and that is why they are universally disrespected by everyone who loves baseball, including myself. His foul play has met with pointing fingers and probing fingers as punishment. The commissioner’s (Manfred) inability to protect the integrity of the game is a disgrace. So perhaps baseball writers can administer justice to these cheaters by remembering for years to come, that many great players are about to enter the Hall. Correa, Altuve, Bregman, etc: they all have a good chance of being chosen for the Hall of Infamy… I hope they make it.

Come on Braves!

