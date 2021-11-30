Brian Kelly makes it abundantly clear as to why he left Notre Dame for the LSU job.

Besides making bank, Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU gig for one reason only: To win championships.

The aftershock is still being felt from Lincoln Riley spurning Oklahoma for USC. A day later, Kelly left an amazing job at Notre Dame for another one at LSU. Kelly has won everywhere he has been, but a national title had evaded him at Notre Dame. For him to have a shot at playing for one, the Irish could not lose a game. Now in the SEC, there is a bit more wiggle room than in South Bend.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said at a Tuesday press conference that Kelly told him and the team that this leaving for LSU was about taking on a new opportunity.

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick said Brian Kelly “told the team today (decision) was just about another opportunity. It was right time for his family to have another opportunity, another experience. It was similar to comments made by Lincoln (Riley).” – Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2021

That opportunity is a better chance at winning a national championship.

Why did Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame for LSU? Chance to win a national title

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” said Kelly in a statement.

“I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home. “

Kelly led Notre Dame to the 2103 BCS National Championship Game and a College Football Playoff berth in 2018. Notre Dame may make the playoff this year too, but it’s clear Kelly’s decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU is because he doesn’t think he can win a national title at Notre Dame, but can at LSU where the last three Tigers coaches won rings.

Though the SEC West is the toughest division in college, there may not be a better recruiting base per capita than in Louisiana. At Notre Dame, Kelly had to overcome a ton of restrictive recruiting challenges to build a consistent winner due to the academic requirements.

Plus, it’ll be easier to persuade recruits to come to a place like Baton Rouge than South Bend, Indiana. LSU sells itself. Kelly should have the LSU program humming in no time, especially if he brings some of the commits he had at Notre Dame for the 2022 and 2023 classes that ranked fourth and second, nationally, per 247Sports.

Additionally, five-star quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly firm with his decision to play for LSU after the hire of Kelly.

While coaching in the SEC West is unforgiving, the pathway to a national championship is a much clearer one in Baton Rouge than it is in South Bend.

