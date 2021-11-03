11/03/2021 at 07:37 CET

.

Forward Mikal Bridges had 22 points as the best scorer for the Phoenix Suns, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100.

Center JaVale McGee and guard Devin Booker each had 18 points in the Phoenix attack.

Chris Paul contributed double-double of 18 points and 14 assists for the Suns (3-3).

Paul is now third in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash, former Suns player and current Brooklyn Nets coach, respectively.

Paul earned third place in assists late in the first half, finding forward Jae Crowder for an open triple.

Jason Kidd, current coach of the Dallas Mavericks, is second with 12,091 assists, while John Stockton is number one with 15,806.

Paul also climbed to 45th in all-time points with 20,056 points. He passed former Suns star, former Tom Chambers.

The 36-year-old got off to a slow start with an excellent performance in the second half, scoring all his points and dishing 10 assists.

Little-used backup center Frank Kaminsky added 17 points and four steals, and McGee had 18 points and five rebounds. The two big men were particularly good when the Suns regained control of the game in the second half.

For the Pelicans (1-7) the leading scorer was the Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas, who achieved a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Guard Josh Hart had 16 points and nine rebounds and guard Devonte Graham had 12 touchdowns.

The Pelicans led by as much as 20 points in the first half, but that lead narrowed to 62-65 midway through the third quarter.

The Spanish center Willy Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach Willier Green, who until now does not include him in the rotation of the players on the bench.