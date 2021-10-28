By Jaime Estrada vidaboxeo@cox.net

One as a journalist (like any red-bone fanatic) has his favorite boxers, as well as the preference of the organism, therefore, I adhere to the gold-green belt, that is, that of the World Boxing Council, and I I feel very honored to be a friend of Mauricio Sulaiman, nothing less and nothing more than the mere president, who also has a lot of affection for “La Voz de Oro de la Banda”, to which he does his best to get into the ring, or in events related to boxing so that she interprets the National Anthems, what’s more, the “Moro” (as his loved ones call Mauricio) knows Bridget since she was a child singing hymns in world championship fights, and knows without anyone telling him , that there is no other person on planet Earth who has more performances in world boxing scepter fights than Bridget, so Sulaiman already told her that on one occasion he will expose his career of hymns to the people in charge of the Genniss world record book for that they implant their name it is the history of the most anthems sung in world title fights. And of course, the WBC sponsorship is heartily appreciated every time Bridget takes to a music stage in Las Vegas. And chances are high that Bridget will sing the National Anthem of the United States in the Lawrence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight, we are just hoping that neither boxers will bring their singer into the ring, so let’s cross our fingers that it will be her turn. Bridget, who will be in town for the commitment to take the musical stage on Thursday, November 18 as the vocalist of the band Desierto, which is called “La Bandona” because there are 15 members, this unparalleled show will be at the Imperio Club at 3015 E Fremont St, there will also be the Presidents of Sinaloa, the MC will be Liliana Tejeda. And unintentionally, it will be an After Party of the Latin awards in Las Vegas, and during the dance he will receive an award on behalf of the Radio and Television Press Association courtesy of Pablo Castro from the Paseo de Las Estrellas in Las Vegas. The event is in support of ABC Talent which is a non-profit organization. Here are the options for you to buy your tickets in advance.

