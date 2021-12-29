Brie Larson could be replaced in Captain Marvel. Did she fail?

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actress Brie Larson could be replaced in Captain Marvel due to fan rejection of the film that was released, something that is undoubtedly concerning.

After Captain Marvel’s makeover on the show What if? Marvel could consider Alexandra Daniels to replace Brie Larson.

As you may remember, Captain Marvel was one of the characters that were introduced during the last phase of the Marvel cinematographic universe, which has established itself as one of the most powerful and as a ‘leader’ of the MCU after the loss of Tony Stark / Iron man and Steve Roger / Captain America, though she, too, could undergo a big change.

This is how the actress Brie Larson is in charge of giving life to this powerful heroine, however, despite her powers, she cannot fully convince the fans of the story, which is why she has been involved in many controversies that even they could cost you your spot the MCU.

Apparently, rumors have arisen that the actress could be replaced, this after her appearance in the animated series What If ?, where the character design is based on the appearance of another famous actress, who could be the new Captain Marvel. in the next installment.

Through the Disney + streaming platform, the series What If? The one that tells us different versions of Marvel’s history if things had not gone as planned in the MCU, where Captain Marvel appeared long before Endgame, although her appearance changed completely.

And although it is an animated series, the appearance of the characters as well as the voices are based on the actors and actresses who interpret them in their live action versions.

However, with Captain Marvel this is not the case, as the character design is apparently based on actress Alexandra Daniels, who is rumored to take on the role should Brie Larson be fired.

Notably, it was said that the problems with actress Brie Larson are not only due to a lack of acceptance from fans, but that she also apparently does not get along with other members of the cast.

That is why Marvel executives would have considered his dismissal and replacement in an attempt to save the character, who will return in the film The Marvels, which would be the sequel to his saga.

Thanks to the arrival of the multiverse explained more fully soon in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness we could have the new version of Captain Marvel played by Alexandra Daniels in case things no longer work with Brie Larson, whose rumor of her replacement it is getting stronger.