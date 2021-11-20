Academy Award Winner Brie Larson, known for her leading role in Captain Marvel – 60% in 2019, will return to play this famous superhero in the sequel to that film, scheduled for release in February 2023. , as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The marvels is the title of the continuation of the story by Carol Danvers, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script written by Megan McDonnell, and will include other characters such as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), who will be played by Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani respectively.

Brie larson and the actress Jessie Ennies they share a podcast called “Learning Lots”, in which they talk about a wide variety of topics, and recently they had a special guest the two-time Olympic medalist, Laurie hernandez, with which they had a conversation about the “state of mind” and how it relates to performance during high-demand situations.

Reaching a state of mind that allows you to successfully carry out the action that you propose, according to the podcast of the actresses, is also known as “being in the zone.” Brie He spoke about such a state of concentration, and gave as an example his acting career; mentioned that she had to resort to new techniques to reach a state of mind that allowed her to cry when required on stage, she said the following:

When I had to do a crying scene, I was always thinking about bad things, sad things, and that would be part of how I would connect the emotion. I recently learned: Oh wait, I can actually think of gratitude and that can make me cry too so I don’t have to inflict more trauma on myself. I was very afraid to take that leap, because I thought, will I be able to continue performing at this high level without punishing myself and without abuse?

Later, continuing with the podcast, Larson shared how much he likes people around him while acting, and expressed his disdain for the susceptibility that some actors display when observing someone within their field of vision, believing that they are too magnificent and precious to be observed. About this, the actress commented:

When I’m on stage, I want everyone around me to continue doing what they normally do. In particular, if I’m doing something emotional, I like to have people around, because with this new technique of making me cry where I think of gratitude, I look at people. I look at people on set and say in my head: Wow, thanks for being here.

Even though the movie of Captain Marvel brought opinions divided among fans of the UCM, since 2019 plans had already been confirmed for a sequel to the film in which we will see Brie larson once again as Captain Marvel. Let us remember that before the arrival of this film, there are still others that will come first from Marvel Studios and its Fourth Phase; such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 16, 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 2022).

