The regular round of Major League Baseball – MLB was left behind and the performance of the Venezuelans gathered brilliant presentations and numbers, after the best baseball in the world returned to its usual format.

Venezuelans like Salvador Pérez who completed the best season of his career making history as a player of his position, Miguel Cabrera who with each at-bat added marks on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Ranger Suárez showing intractable from the mound and rising as a figure of the Phillies, also Yusmeiro Petit showing his great durability in MLB, these are some of the most outstanding statistics in the 2021 season of Las Mayores.

Salvador Pérez: 48 homers and 121 RBIs.

“Salvy” became the third Venezuelan-born player to reach the lead in home runs with 48 in the same campaign and in RBIs with 121, the other two were Antonio Armas in 1984 and Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and in the last 30 years he is the sixth baseball player to achieve these leaderships in the two circuits that make up the Big Leagues, accompanying players such as Giancarlo Stanton who did it in 2017, Chris Davis in 2013, Miguel Cabrera in 2012, Ryan Howard in 2002 and 2008 as well as Alex Rodríguez in 2002 and 2007.

He also matched a franchise mark imposed by Cuban Jorge Soler in 2019, staying one home run away from surpassing Eugenio Suárez’s record and in addition to that, he became the catcher with the most home runs in an MLB season with a minimum of 75%. of matches played in that position.

Miguel Cabrera: 15 homers and 75 RBIs.

Fulfilling the goal of staying healthy throughout the harvest, matching his most games since 2019, he rounded off his best performance since 2016, after reaching 15 home runs and 75 RBIs, finishing this season with 502 home runs, 2,987 hits. As he rose through the home runs, RBIs and hits departments, he left behind historical players like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Frank Robinson, and others. He also became the 22nd player in all of MLB history with at least 1,800 RBIs leading up to 1804.

When Cabrera reaches next season, he could retire with at least 300 hits, 500 home runs, a .300 average and a Triple Crown would be something that no player has achieved in 150 years of history in the best baseball on the planet.

Ranger Suarez: 1.36 ERA.

Ranger Suárez ended the season with a dominant performance, which placed him in the history of the Mayores, next to mythical names, only five pitchers in the last century, including the Negro Leagues had thrown 100 or more innings in a season and shown a ERA equal to or better than the 1.36 left by the Venezuelan.

José Altuve: 117 runs scored

“Astroboy” set a career-high for runs scored in a season, making it the third-most at the young circuit, equaling his top home runs in a season. Altuve, rose on the Astros’ all-time charts. With his 164 career home runs beating Cesar Cedeño.

Yusmeiro Petit: 22 Holds

Continuing to show that he is one of the best middle relievers in MLB, the Oakland Athletics right-hander recorded 22 holds to share the AL lead with Tyler Duffey and Adam Ottavino. It’s the second-best amount in a season of sustained games for Maracaibo since setting his personal best of 29 in 2019.

David Peralta: 8 triples

David Peralta led the National League with eight triples and was awarded as the only Venezuelan player to lead the old circuit in that department twice throughout his career. He had previously achieved it in 2015 with 10 triples.

German Márquez: 3 complete games

German Marquez equaled Adam Wainwright and Zack Wheeler for the MLB lead with three complete games. This is the highest amount for a member of the Colorado Rockies since 2010 when it was achieved by the Dominican Ubaldo Jiménez who got four and the last Venezuelan to get it was Carlos Carrasco in 2015 with three complete games.

Jesús Aguilar: 93 RBIs

Jesús Aguilar, finished the season in the top 10 in RBIs in the National League with a total of 93, despite missing the last month of the season due to a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

Ronald Acuña Jr: 100 home runs in MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his young career in the game against the Cardinals, with this hit, Acuña Jr. reached one hundred home runs in the 378th game of his career, the sixth fewest number of commitments required by a player to reach 100 home runs in Major League history.

Only Ryan Howard (325 games), Gary Sánchez (355), Aaron Judge (371), Ralph Kiner (376) and Joey Gallo (377) needed fewer games than Acuña Jr. to reach 100 home runs.

The regular round of Major League Baseball – MLB was left behind and the performance of the Venezuelans gathered brilliant presentations and numbers, after the best baseball in the world returned to its usual format.

Venezuelans like Salvador Pérez who completed the best season of his career making history as a player of his position, Miguel Cabrera who with each at-bat added marks on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Ranger Suárez showing intractable from the mound and rising as a figure of the Phillies, also Yusmeiro Petit showing his great durability in MLB, these are some of the most outstanding statistics in the 2021 season of Las Mayores.

Salvador Pérez: 48 homers and 121 RBIs.

“Salvy” became the third Venezuelan-born player to reach the lead in home runs with 48 in the same campaign and in RBIs with 121, the other two were Antonio Armas in 1984 and Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and in the last 30 years he is the sixth baseball player to achieve these leaderships in the two circuits that make up the Big Leagues, accompanying players such as Giancarlo Stanton who did it in 2017, Chris Davis in 2013, Miguel Cabrera in 2012, Ryan Howard in 2002 and 2008 as well as Alex Rodríguez in 2002 and 2007.

He also matched a franchise mark imposed by Cuban Jorge Soler in 2019, staying one home run away from surpassing Eugenio Suárez’s record and in addition to that, he became the catcher with the most home runs in an MLB season with a minimum of 75%. of matches played in that position.

Miguel Cabrera: 15 homers and 75 RBIs.

Fulfilling the goal of staying healthy throughout the harvest, matching his most games since 2019, he rounded off his best performance since 2016, after reaching 15 home runs and 75 RBIs, finishing this season with 502 home runs, 2,987 hits. As he rose through the home runs, RBIs and hits departments, he left behind historical players like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Frank Robinson, and others. He also became the 22nd player in all of MLB history with at least 1,800 RBIs leading up to 1804.

When Cabrera reaches next season, he could retire with at least 300 hits, 500 home runs, a .300 average and a Triple Crown would be something that no player has achieved in 150 years of history in the best baseball on the planet.

Ranger Suarez: 1.36 ERA.

Ranger Suárez ended the season with a dominant performance, which placed him in the history of the Mayores, next to mythical names, only five pitchers in the last century, including the Negro Leagues had thrown 100 or more innings in a season and shown a ERA equal to or better than the 1.36 left by the Venezuelan.

José Altuve: 117 runs scored

“Astroboy” set a career-high for runs scored in a season, making it the third-most at the young circuit, equaling his top home runs in a season. Altuve, rose on the Astros’ all-time charts. With his 164 career home runs beating Cesar Cedeño.

Yusmeiro Petit: 22 Holds

Continuing to show that he is one of the best middle relievers in MLB, the Oakland Athletics right-hander recorded 22 holds to share the AL lead with Tyler Duffey and Adam Ottavino. It’s the second-best amount in a season of sustained games for Maracaibo since setting his personal best of 29 in 2019.

David Peralta: 8 triples

David Peralta led the National League with eight triples and was awarded as the only Venezuelan player to lead the old circuit in that department twice throughout his career. He had previously achieved it in 2015 with 10 triples.

German Márquez: 3 complete games

German Marquez equaled Adam Wainwright and Zack Wheeler for the MLB lead with three complete games. This is the highest amount for a member of the Colorado Rockies since 2010 when it was achieved by the Dominican Ubaldo Jiménez who got four and the last Venezuelan to get it was Carlos Carrasco in 2015 with three complete games.

Jesús Aguilar: 93 RBIs

Jesús Aguilar, finished the season in the top 10 in RBIs in the National League with a total of 93, despite missing the last month of the season due to a knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

Ronald Acuña Jr: 100 home runs in MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the 100th home run of his young career in the game against the Cardinals, with this hit, Acuña Jr. reached one hundred home runs in the 378th game of his career, the sixth fewest number of commitments required by a player to reach 100 home runs in Major League history.

Only Ryan Howard (325 games), Gary Sánchez (355), Aaron Judge (371), Ralph Kiner (376) and Joey Gallo (377) needed fewer games than Acuña Jr. to reach 100 home runs.