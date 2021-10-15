Sergio García © Golffile | Fran caffrey

Sergio Garcia (-7) has starred in a fantastic start to the tournament in the CJ Cup from Las Vegas, on Nevada. The golfer from Borriol, the only Spanish present in this third tournament of the 2021-22 season of the PGA Tour, has delivered a card of 65 strokes, with an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey, to sneak into the noble zone of the classification with an enormous solvency, confirming the good moment of play that he showed in the TOUR Championship and in the Ryder cup.

The day, splendid in the city of casinos except for a light breeze that blew with some force at the end of the round, started in the best possible way for the golfer from Castellón. With a good birdie at 1, making a two-meter putt, he soon put his locker under par. And although he made a mistake taking advantage of the 4 by sending a ball to one of the green bunkers that ended up costing him his only bogey of the day, he reacted with determination by completing a fantastic series with three consecutive birdies, between the 5 and 7, to start looking up.

Is not that Sergio was especially accurate from the tee (57% of fairways), which is usually one of the strengths of his game. But with the irons he was practically infallible (83% of greens in regulation), taking his ball to the vicinity of the flag with astonishing ease. And from there, he pulled resources with the putter to hole from about three meters in a pair of holes, such as 5 and 7, not to miss the nearby putts of 6 and 12, or get a ‘purezo’ out of the hat. ‘like the 11, from more than 10 meters for birdie.

Although the best of his round was made to wait until the 18th. After a great outing, in the center of the street, Garcia he hit a tremendous 9 iron to give himself a twenty-foot eagle option that he did not miss. The best way to put the finishing touches to an extraordinary round of golf that not only puts you very high in the tournament, but also fills you with confidence for the three days of play that remain in which you will seek a result that will allow you to get your season back on track. on the tour from the beginning.

Own SergioAs soon as he finished his round, he explained how well the rest of last week at home had done him after missing the cut in the Sanderson Farms, to which he arrived exhausted after the Ryder: «After the tournaments I have played in September and October, it has been very good for me to rest this week. In Jackson I was a bit psychologically fatigued, especially on Friday, and training at home and being with the family has helped me relax.

The one of BorriolIn addition, he confirmed that the gentle breeze that rose during this Thursday in the The Summit Club from Las Vegas he had blown with more intensity in the final part of his round, but without much impact on his game: «The wind started to blow in the last five holes, but luckily it was in favor. It was important to finish eagle at 18, after hitting a 9 iron from the fairway. “

And if the day was extraordinary for the Spanish, it was even more so for the Americans Robert Streb (-11) and Keith Mitchel (-10), who gave a real recital in the morning shift opening an important distance with their pursuers in just 18 holes. There is much left, in any case, and in addition to the Spanish, there are many ‘roosters’ involved in the fight such as Cameron Smith (-6), Scottie Scheffler (-6), Hideki Matsuyama (-6), Ian Poulter (-6), Rickie Fowler (-6), Collin Morikawa (-5)…

And as if that were not enough, the Number 1 of the world, with Dustin Johnson sunk at the bottom of the rankings, it does not seem to be in danger for Jon rahm… No more for today in Las Vegas.

