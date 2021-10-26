In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Start enjoying everything that Android offers you on your TV with the Xiaomi Mi Box S. It is one of the best multimedia players with Android and right now it is on sale for 44 euros with free shipping from Spain.

An Android media player can turn your old TV into a Smart TV and give you access to the main content platforms. In addition, it is also recommended if you already have a Smart TV, since it puts the full potential of the Google operating system in your hands.

The Xiaomi Mi Box S is one of the best Android media players on the market and now you have the opportunity to buy it at the best price. It is on sale for only 44.28 euros in AliExpress Plaza with fast and free shipping.

AliExpress Plaza is the warehouse that the e-commerce giant has in our country. Therefore, the shipment is managed from Spain, so you will receive it within three working days totally free.

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer multimedia content on your TV for the whole family.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi Box S in the official store of the brand is 69.99 euros, so that you save 25 euros thanks to this promotion. It is a very complete device that is worth it, even more so if we take into account the price at which it remains in this offer.

It is a streaming player very easy to connect. All you have to do is plug it into your TV via an HDMI cable, connect the device to the internet via WiFi or Ethernet cable, and it is ready to use.

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S has Android 8.1 integrated, so it is compatible with thousands of applications, including Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Disney +, YouTube or Spotify. Virtually all platforms are present, so you can enjoy your favorite content on TV.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

Comes with integrated Chomecast and it supports 4K video playback, so you will be able to see the contents in the best available quality. In addition, it also has Dolby + DTS sound.

It has a remote control that allows you to operate the device comfortably. It has a specific button to invoke the Google assistant, so that you have the possibility to carry out many tasks using voice commands.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.