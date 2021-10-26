In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The main competitor of the Amazon Echo Show is this Google Nest Hub, a product to have if you are a user of the Google assistant.

The world of speakers with virtual assistants is getting better and better. Right now, in addition to speakers, you can find speakers with screens like the Amazon Echo Show or the Google Nest Hub.

With different screen sizes or designs, there is always a model that may interest you and adapt to your needs. But if you also want it cheap, take advantage of this offer for the Google Nest Hub first generation for only 65.97 euros.

This smart speaker features a 7-inch screen size. It can play video and integrates Google Assistant.

In other stores, such as MediaMarkt, the same second-generation Google Nest Hub is available for almost $ 100, so it’s a great deal to add to your home.

This speaker with a 7-inch touch screen is a perfect tool if you are a Google assistant user, present on all Android phones (except Huawei) and on your own speakers.

They not only serve to put music from your Spotify or YouTube Music account, also for control household products such as light bulbs or plugs, also to search for information on the internet or simply for simple tasks such as reminders or alarms.

But with this 7-inch screen now you have all this and more, in a more visual way. All that information you ask is displayed on the screen without you having to touch anything. It can also show you information about the weather, roads or even your agenda.

Perhaps its best function is that you can use it to play YouTube videos or even Netflix on this screen.

Do you want to get the most out of the Google Assistant? So take note of all the “Ok Google” voice commands that you can use in 2020.

This first generation Google Nest Hub is perfect to put it in visible places, such as in your living room since when you are not using it you can use it as a photo frame.

It is also a good idea to put it in your kitchen because you have access to step-by-step recipes or recipe videos and control it with your voice.

Get this Google Nest Hub for only 65.97 euros on Amazon. Shipping is completely free.

