

Britain authorized Merck’s covid-19 pill

Photo: David McNew / .

Britain authorized Merck’s covid-19 pill, the first that has been shown to successfully treat the coronavirus, although it is not yet confirmed when it will be available.

Merck’s pill against the coronavirus was authorized to be ingested by adults 18 years and older who have tested positive for the virus and have at least one risk factor for developing a serious illness, such as a chronic disease.

The drug, called molnupiravir, is designed to be taken twice a day for five days in patients at home with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

For their part, British authorities announced in October that they had secured 480,000 treatments and expected thousands of vulnerable Britons to have access to the drug this winter through a national study, however, it is not yet known when it will be available.

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could be far-reaching, reducing the burden on hospitals and helping curb outbreaks in poorer countries with more fragile health systems. It would also reinforce the two-pronged strategy against the pandemic.

What’s more, this is not the only pill to combat covid, as Pfizer is developing a similar, as are Atea Pharmaceuticals and Roche, but results from their clinical trials are hardly expected in the coming months. They are unlikely to be available for use before next year.

The effectiveness of the Merck anti covid pill

Molnupiravir is the active component of the new pill against covid-19 from Merck Pharmaceutical Laboratory and was initially developed to treat influenza.

Analysis of data from a randomized trial showed that the risk of hospitalization decreased by 50%, the laboratory announced. There were 385 patients who received the drug and 377 who received a placebo.

The result was that of the group of people who took the drug, only 28 were hospitalized, compared to 53 in the placebo group.

When will the Merck pill arrive in the United States?

At the beginning of October, the pharmaceutical laboratory Merck & Co. made a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization to use the drug molnupiravir, a pill antiviral against covid-19 in the United States.

The FDA for its part, mentioned that it would meet at the end of November a committee of independent experts to analyze the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

The cost of the treatment will cost approximately $ 700, however, in the case of the United States, the pills are expected to be free for those with the disease, as is the case with covid vaccines.

Naturally, each country will have its own restrictions on this drug and later it will be known if there will be additional costs that people must pay in each case and place.

Know how much they will cost and when they will be available:

· Merck pill against covid-19: how much will they cost and when will they be available? All you need to know