The struggle between the Government and the businessmen set the backdrop to the ‘Operation Escalin’, as the “deployment” of 200 soldiers has been baptized to alleviate supply problems at gas stations.

Several soldiers, next to a gas station in the United Kingdom.Andrew BoyersReuters

CARLOS FRESNEDA

Correspondent

London

Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 01:51

The British Government has decided to fight with businessmen on account of the supply crisis, which on Monday forced the “deployment” of 200 soldiers to alleviate the lack of fuel at petrol stations in London and southern England. The fire was opened by the Foreign Secretary Liz truss, which assured that Premier Boris Johnson “is not responsible for what is in the stores” and blamed the businessmen directly for the situation: “I don’t believe in a controlled economy, that’s why we have a free market economy.”

The Secretary of the Treasury Rishi Sunak He tried to mediate the fray by partially exonerating the employers, but warning at the same time: “If we want a high-productivity economy that leads to higher wages, we have to take steps to make it possible.”

Sunak picked up the baton Boris johnson, which the day before recognized that the problems we are seeing are due to the “adjustment period” after leaving the EU. Before the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Secretary of the Treasury reiterated his blind faith in Brexit.

“I put my principles ahead, and I proudly support the exit. And that’s because despite the long-term challenges, I believe in the agility, flexibility and freedom that Brexit gives us, something very valuable for the global economy of the 21st century. Beyond the proximity of a market, we want to renew our corporate culture, be willing to take risks, be imaginative and inspire the changes we want to see at home. “

Outside of the official script, Conservative MP Chris Loder went even further, saying the current crisis “is an opportunity to destroy the supply chains of supermarkets, which have become commercial predators.” “We may not like the immediate effects,” added Loder, “but breaking these logistics chains is in our best interest in the medium and long term.”

In Manchester, meanwhile, protests against the attitude of ‘balls out’ of the Johnson Government were led by associations such as the National Union of Farmers (NFU). “We are angry, upset and extremely upset,” said NFU President Minette Batters. “We have been clamoring for an emergency and recovery plan for Covid that should have been put in place a long time ago, precisely to avoid this scenario that we are seeing“.

“We are desperate to be able to tell the prime minister our situation directly,” added Minette Batters, recalling how more than 120,000 pigs can be slaughtered and incinerated in the coming days due to understaffing in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. The president of the NFU acknowledged the outrage it has caused in the sector of disdain with which Boris Johnson dispatched the crisis of the pig sector in his recent interview on the BBC: “We are talking about an industry that includes the slaughter of animals.”

Nick Allen, executive director of the British Association of Meat Processors, warned that in the end “it will be the consumers who end up paying for the government’s position.” “What is interesting is that the government is happy to prohibit the entry of cheap labor and yet it continues to import products from countries with access to that labor,” Allen stressed.

As in the case of the transport sector (with vacancies estimated between 50,000 and 100,000 drivers in positions previously filled mainly by immigrants from Eastern Europe), Boris Johnson said that the chronic sector is “another example in which wages will have to rise to attract British workers. “

The prime minister stressed that when people voted for Brexit, he opted to leave behind “an economic model that relied on low wages, low job skills and low productivity.” Johnson, who has granted a temporary extension of up to 5,000 visas for carriers and more than a thousand for the poultry sector, warned that it is not possible to return to “uncontrolled levels of immigration”, something on which the Secretary of the Interior Priti Patel (promoter of the drastic immigration system by points to the Australian that came into force after Brexit).

The struggle between the Government and the businessmen set the backdrop to the ‘Operation Escalin’, as the ‘deployment’ of 200 soldiers has been baptized to alleviate supply problems at gas stations. “This solution is not a panacea, what we need is a long-term strategy to prevent something like this from happening again,” warned Brian Madderson, president of the Petroleum Retailers Association (PRA).

The soldiers have been instructed to turn to the supply of London and the south-east of England, the area most affected by the lack of fuel. Early on Monday morning, a group of soldiers in combat uniforms arrived at a Hemel Hempstead gas station to support supply efforts. Most of the military personnel participating in the operation belong to the Army’s Third Logistics Support Regiment and have spent more than a week training in their unusual role alongside civilian personnel.

“The objective is to free delivery drivers in the areas most affected by the lack of fuel,” sources close to the Secretary of Companies Kwasi Kwarteng, who is personally monitoring the situation, told The Times. Military logistical support will continue for the time being until fuel supply stabilizes in the most affected areas of the country. In Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales the situation was already relatively normal on Monday.

