A British appeals court opened the door on Friday for the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States by overturning the ruling of a lower court that considered that the mental health of the founder of WikiLeaks it was too fragile to support the American judicial system.

The high Court of Justice determined that the US guarantees were sufficient to ensure that Assange will receive humane treatment and ordered a trial judge to forward the extradition request to the Interior Secretary for review. The department, which oversees law enforcement in Britain, you will have the final decision on the transfer.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the guarantees that they say it will have,” the court ruling said. “There is no basis to suppose that the United States has not made the assurances in good faith.”

Assange’s fiancee, Stella moris, described the decision as “serious judicial error” and said that his lawyers will present an appeal “as soon as possible.”

Assange, 50, is being held in the high security prison in Belmarsh, in London. His supporters gathered outside the courthouse on Friday with banners calling for his release.

At the beginning of the year, a trial judge rejected the request for U.S to extradite Assange for espionage charges derived from the publication of secret military documents in WikiLeaks a decade ago, which exposed abuses of that country in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The district magistrate Vanessa Baraitser He claimed health reasons, noting that Assange was likely to commit suicide if he entered the harsh US prison system.

The United States filed an appeal challenging the notion that Assange’s mental health made him too vulnerable to withstand trial at home. Lawyer James lewis He said the WikiLeaks founder “does not have a history of serious and long-lasting mental illness” and falls short of the threshold that would determine that he cannot resist self-harm.

US authorities told British judges that if they agree to extradition, Assange could serve any prison sentence he receives in his native Australia. In addition, they indicated that he would not be held in the maximum security penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

US prosecutors accused Assange of 17 cases of espionage and one of computer abuse for the publication of thousands of military and diplomatic documents leaked through WikiLeaks. Offenses carry a maximum penalty of 175 years in jail, although Lewis stated that “the longest sentence ever imposed for this crime is 63 months.”

