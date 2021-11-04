11/04/2021 at 02:59 CET

The British Cyclist Alex Dowsett failed this Wednesday in his attempt to break the hour record -set at 55,089 kilometers- at the Bicentennial velodrome in the city of Aguascalientes, capital of the homonymous state, in central Mexico

“The truth is that I was a little slow, it was very hot, the weather was very harsh, there was a lot of humidity in the environment; I feel a lump in my throat because we had high expectations, “explained Dowsett at the end of the test in which he stayed 534 meters from the record.

The 33-year-old Briton faced a temperature of just over 25 degrees Celsius and humidity above 70%.

Dowsett, who Run for the Israeli Star-Up Nation team, it was just over two laps – the Mexican velodrome measures 250 meters – from the record of 55,089 kilometers that the Belgian Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka) achieved on April 16, 2019 in this same scenario.

The British eIt started slow and lagged up to almost a second during the first 10 kilometers (km), a delay that increased to two seconds after 15 km.

After completing 80 laps and traveling 20 kilometers, for which he required a time of 21 minutes and 50 seconds, Dowsett was 2,933 seconds above step to beat the Campenaerts record.

It was between kilometer 28 and 30 when Dowsett lost even more speed and let his partial get up to five seconds above the step of the mark he was looking to break.

The fatigue was more visible before starting the last quarter of an hour. Passing kilometer 40 the clock showed 43: 42.599 minutes, Dowsett had slowed down, with 10 seconds over the limit established by Campenaerts.

Although he tried hard, no second wind came for Dowsett, who could never exceed 55 kilometers per hour in speed.

With the cause lost when crossing the 50 kilometers, the Briton was 27 seconds from his goal and in the end the lag was 34 seconds and its distance was 54,555 kilometers.

The bicycle that the British used for this challenge was the Hanzo factor, equipped with a 61 tooth chainring by a 13 tooth sprocket.