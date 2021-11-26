Just when one believes that it is his country that is plagued by useless and perhaps stupid politicians, one from another part of the world gives the displeasure, and sometimes comforts, by showing that there is everything from here to China. The most recent case has been Nick fletcher, a member of parliament from the United Kingdom, who assured during a speech in that state body that replacing male characters with female versions leads young men to commit crimes.

According to MovieWeb, Nick fletcher, a conservative UK politician, gave a speech in parliament in which he condemned female adaptations of traditionally male characters because, in his view, this leads boys and young men to become criminals, as it leaves only criminals to them as role models in media and entertainment. His words:

Everywhere, the cultural sphere is no exception, there seems to be a call from a small and very noisy minority that every male character, or good role model, should have a female replacement. One only needs to see the discussion on the next James Bond. It’s not just James Bond. In recent years, we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, The Equalizaer, all replaced by women. And the men get the Krays and the Tommy Shelbys. Is there any doubt why we are seeing so many young men committing crimes?

More than a narrative, sociological argument, Fletcher seems to want to divert attention from the fact that the British government has neglected the causes of crime. Since the first third of the last century, the theory of the hypodermic needle, the idea that the media manipulates and “injects” ideas into people, has become obsolete. In the best of cases, the media influences, but the immediate social context is what has the most weight in the behavior of individuals, any social psychologist will tell you.

Beyond that, it is also very frustrating the idea that men cannot aspire to be like female heroines simply because they are not men. In particular, given that, if that were what causes crime, then women, who have not had that kind of representation in the media, should have been mostly criminals for centuries, something that obviously does not happen.

Regarding the industry, although there is a slogan that seeks equal opportunities for women in action roles, which often implies being heroines in sagas like the ones this subject mentions, the insistence of Hollywood that there are female versions of traditionally male characters it is perfectly explained from the logic of the market. Roughly half of the audience that goes to the movies, as well as that of the general population, are women: which means that it is not a bad idea to appeal to them as consumers if what you are looking for is profit. Whether they do it or not, that is already answered from other reasons.

The discussion that Fletcher raises is not much different from the one that other incompetent politicians in the Americas plan to justify their failure to address the causes of crime. For example, the tired idea that series and soap operas about drug traffickers convince young people to join organized crime instead of the clear impunity that these criminal groups enjoy at the local, state and federal levels and by political authorities, police and even military.

Finally, it’s not like the original Ghostbusters either – 97%, the countless seasons of Doctor who or the other 24 Bond installments before No Time to Die – 83% are forbidden, if someone prefers them, those that are carried out by an actress, they can always see them, no one has burned them or disappeared. It is simply a matter of job opportunities and personal taste. Just don’t be fooled by mediocre politicians scared of being exposed for the useless they are.

