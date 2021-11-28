Several british scientists tried this Saturday to reduce the alarm created by the appearance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, considered more contagious, and point out that it is likely that existing vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness.

Immunologist Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group who developed the preparation Oxford-AstraZeneca, He told the BBC that, although it will still take a while to establish its effects, many of the mutations of this variant are already present in others on which vaccines have been effective.

“From a conjectural point of view, we are somewhat optimistic that the vaccine (AstraZeneca) should still work against the new variant in the sense of preventing the development of a serious disease, although we will have to wait several weeks to confirm this,” he said. . “Mutations (of omicron) exist in other variants, and vaccines have managed to prevent severe disease in Alpha, Beta, Gama and Delta,” he maintained.

In the opinion of this expert, “it is extremely unlikely that, with a vaccinated population, there is a return of the pandemic like the one seen last year. “

New omicron variant stokes fears and triggers travel bans

Along the same lines, the microbiologist Calum Semple, a member of the Sage advisory group to the British Government, told the public broadcaster that the emergence of the omicron “is not a calamity”, and urged his colleagues to do not “exaggerate” the possible effects.

“The immunity from the vaccine will likely still protect against getting seriously ill. You may have a horrible headache or cold but the likelihood of going to hospital or intensive care or, sadly, dying looks very reduced by the vaccine, and that will continue to be the case, “he maintained.

Semple saw fit for governments to temporarily restrict the entry of visitors from countries with high incidence of the new variant in order to “buy time” to advance the vaccination program and for experts to determine its true effects.

Variant Omicron, which has led many States to suspend flights to southern Africa, worries the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the high number of mutations it presents, since in just two weeks about thirty have already been detected, with confirmed cases not only in South Africa but also in neighboring Botswana, Hong Kong or Belgium.



