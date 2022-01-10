

Britney Spears.

Photo: Valerie Macon / .

Britney Spears She is unleashed and enjoying her freedom, after more than a decade of being in the custody of her father, but now the so-called “Little Princess of Pop” is enjoying her own decisions and shared a photo on her Instagram account where he appears from behind showing off his rear with a red floss thong.

The 40-year-old singer is taking a liking to her Instagram account and a few hours ago she published a daring image, where she appears from behind and shows off her butt, while in front of a mirror.

Britney shows her butt with red floss thong

“Booty time”, Britney Spears wrote on her Instagram account, where she shared the photo that in a few hours has more than 679,000 likes.

Still popular

And it is that without a doubt, despite the fact that the singer has been away from the stage, she continues to enjoy great popularity and affection from her millions of fans.

They are two photographs that the interpreter of “Toxic” shared on Instagram, both images are very similar, where it is seen that the singer does not wear a bra, only the flossing thong.

In the photographs you can see the heart tattoo that he has at the end of his back.

Just a few days ago, Britney published a couple of photographs where she appears completely naked, her private parts were covered by a heart and a flower, which are in the Instagram filters.

“The energy of the free woman has never felt better”, precise the message that the American singer wrote.

In this way, the “Little Princess of Pop” celebrates freedom, her freedom.

Those images have earned more than 2.8 million likes.

