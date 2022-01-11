

Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested for harassing a woman.

In the middle of the scandal is Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, who last week pleaded guilty to stalking a Tennessee woman whose identity has not been released by police.

An officer said the 40-year-old man was arrested Dec. 30 in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating a protection order and aggravated harassment, according to Page Six. Details of the alleged incident that led to the charges were not released.

The arrest was confirmed subsequently by a Franklin Police Department spokesperson to Fox News Digital.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Alexander was booked into jail and released that same afternoon. His bond was set at $ 30,000.

Britney’s ex-husband pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stalking on January 4, but the plea deal was reported until January 10.

The development of the case was confirmed to TMZ by the district attorney general, Kim Helper, who represents the 21st Judicial District in the Voluntary State.

Alexander He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation. In addition, he will be forced to undergo a mental health examination and will be subject to random drug testing by law enforcement.

The prosecutor also indicated that Alexander will not be allowed to have any contact with the victim. However, it did not offer details on whether there was any relationship between the woman and the accused.

Recently Alexander has had a number of problems with the law.

In August of last year, the man was arrested at a Nashville airport for allegedly attempting to sneak into a secure area, an incident for which he posted a $ 2,500 bond. Alexander said in an Instagram Live broadcast that it was “inconvenient.” and claimed he was arrested “for something stupid.”

In January 2021, Alexander was arrested, also in Nashville, on a count of driving under the influence of alcohol and two drug-related charges. He was detained and released the same day after posting a $ 2,500 bond.

Jason Alexander was a childhood friend of Britney Spears; the two were married in 2004 in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, while they were supposedly drunk. The marriage lasted only 55 hours and then it was canceled.

Alexander, who claimed that the end of his marriage to Spears was due to pressure from the pop queen’s family, was seen at a #FreeBritney protest in August 2020.

