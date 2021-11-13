Britney Spears free after 13 years of legal guardianship | Instagram

Finally, after more than 13 years of being under the legal guardianship From her father, the famous singer Britney Spears is finally free and everyone is celebrating, because it was a subject that millions of people had quite worried about.

As you may recall, Britney’s father, James Spears, requested the singer’s guardianship in 2008 and from that moment he controlled her life.

This is how the guardianship of Britney Spears ended after 13 years, as determined by a California court, as the interpreter of “Baby one more time” lived under the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears, who maintained control of her finances and his personal life.

According to Variety, this Friday was the most crucial hearing for the singer, since the judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Brenda Penny accepted the request of Britney Spears to culminate with the guardianship, so the singer legally triumphed.

After overseeing her guardianship for 13 years, the singer’s father was fired on September 29 when Judge Penny quickly suspended him, stating that the singer’s current situation was untenable.

It is noteworthy that it was at the September hearing that Judge Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to temporarily assume control of the estate and work alongside Jodi Montgomery, who manages the pop star’s daily wellness and medical decisions. .

Going back a bit, it was in 2008 when the Los Angeles court granted the guardianship or curatorship of Britney Spears to her father Jamie Spears after declaring that the singer could not make decisions for herself, nor adequately satisfy her personal needs, in addition to being unable to manage their own financial resources.

However, the Toxic interpreter expressed her disagreement with said guardianship for more than seven years, since she considered it too oppressive and controlling because she was surrounded by security elements all the time and her credit cards were controlled by her assistant and his same team.

The battle between Britney and her father had been kept quiet for years, however, it was revealed that since 2014, the singer has asked the authorities to remove her father as curator for his alcohol consumption and constant control exercised over it.