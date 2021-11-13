This Friday, after 13 years under the tutelage of her father, the singer and actress Britney Spears got her freedom. According to CNN, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny accepted Britney’s request to terminate her guardianship during a court hearing. The news filled with joy the thousands of fans who have requested their freedom for a long time on social networks with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

We recommend: Britney Vs. Spears already has a critical rating

One month ago, Jamie spears, the singer’s father, was suspended as guardian of her daughter’s estate, which she supervised since 2008, while controlling her personal and professional life at absurd levels, which she herself compared to being kidnapped. In the summer of this year, it was when the “Princess of Pop” spoke publicly against the guardianship and revealed the abuses to which she had been subjected.

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew rosengart, thanked the judge, who clarified that a medical evaluation of the singer will not be required. Although she did not attend the hearing herself, outside the court hundreds of her fans celebrated the ruling, and a video of that fact appeared on the star’s Instagram with these words of thanks:

OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #BritneyLiberada

Then she published this photograph in a yellow dress and with the words to reaffirm her emotion:

I can not believe it !!! Again … the best day of my life !!!!

The #FreeBritney campaign began in 2008, when Jamie Spears was named co-guardian of his daughter’s inheritance, but it did not begin to be taken seriously until the truth of what was happening with the former youth star spread on social networks . She was forced to have an intrauterine device (IUD) and was prohibited from going to have it removed with a doctor to have a child; In addition, his calls and each expense he made with his own money were reviewed.

Read on: Britney Spears Says Many Producers Are Looking To Make Movies About Her Life

Thanks to the documentary Framing Britney Spears – 100%, released in February this year, it was revealed to many that the singer was a victim of abuse by the media and even those closest to her. The production gave new impetus to the #FreeBritney movement and celebrities like Eiza González, Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and many more joined in.

You may also be interested: Britney Spears reveals the abuse she suffered and says her family deserves to be in jail

The tutelage was justified at the time due to the emotional breakdown that Britney had in 2007, when she was fed up with being harassed by the paparazzi. On February 16, she was in a hair salon, being filmed without her consent, and she decided to shave completely. He was going through a difficult time in his life, and his successful career was falling apart amid controversy.

It’s almost a law that millennials should know their songs like “Lucky”, “Oops! … I Did It Again”, “… Baby One More Time” and “Toxic”. Spears also appeared in the 2002 film Crossroads and had a cameo in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Now the world and the sweet singer have changed, and she is ready to enjoy the freedom that was denied her for 13 years.