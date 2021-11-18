Britney Spears and her plans now that her guardianship is over | .

One of the news that has most moved the whole world was when the guardianship that singer Britnet Spears had during 13 years finally finished, without a doubt the plans that he has now have surprised more than some and touched others.

After the sentence was passed, on the guardianship that limited the famous singer in terms of her daily activities and even wishes as a woman and as a mother, today she has the complete freedom to do what she wants and when she wants.

The father of the interpreter of “Lucky” Jamie Spears limited the singer to certain activities, as he was forbidden to go out and have a life like any other celebrity, his freedom was limited to the four walls of his house.

It may interest you: Noelia makes her empire grow, knows her successful companies

One of the next plans is to get married, as you well know shortly before his guardianship ended. Britney Spears She got engaged to her boyfriend, which her fans loved the idea as she has apparently been single since her relationship with the father of her two children ended.

Spears had already been a girlfriend with Saint Asghari for five years, a couple of weeks ago she got engaged to her boyfriend and has decided to expand her family, something of which her fans will surely be extremely excited for her.

Britney Spears and her plans now that her guardianship is over | Britneyspears instagram

The immediate plan after you get married will be have a child, surely to enjoy what he could not for 13 years with his children next to Kevin Federline.

A day ago through a publication on Instagram that the singer shared, she commented that she wanted to have another child, hoping that this time it would be a pretty girl, accompanied by a tender black and white photo with a boy or perhaps a girl standing on tiptoe next to mom.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE TENDER PHOTO.

In the image you can only see the feet of both, something that millions found the most tender, knowing that soon you will have the life you have waited for so long and that is that those thirteen years were really long.

Currently Britney Spears She is 39 years old, although she could try to get pregnant with certain risks, she would undoubtedly succeed, by being able to feel again the sensation of a being inside her womb.

The second option would be to rent a belly, something that would avoid some problems in case of having them; His publication became quite popular, as he already has more than half a million red hearts in the image and also more than 14.8 thousand comments.